Charlie Sheen

Sami Sheen Reveals She Cut Off ALL Contact With Dad Charlie After He Said 'Some Crazy Stuff' To Her

Sami Sheen Reveals She Completely Cut Off ALL Contact With Dad Charlie After He Said ‘Some Crazy Stuff’ To Her

Sami Sheen is opening up about her relationship — or lack thereof — with father Charlie Sheen.

The OnlyFans model appeared on Sunday’s episode of the Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice podcast, where she revealed her decision to completely cut the embattled actor out of her life:

“We haven’t spoken on the phone in almost a year, and then we haven’t texted in a little over six months.”

She claimed that due to his busy schedule, they “weren’t even that close anymore.” But her decision to completely cut off contact with him came after she got a nose job last year:

“When I got my nose surgery I was really mad that he couldn’t even, like, call me or anything to see if I made it out of surgery.”

Sami Sheen Nose Job 8
(c) Sami Sheen/TikTok

Yikes…

The 21-year-old noted he did finally get around to reaching out… via text a whole day later:

“24 hours later, like, ‘Oh, did you make it out okay?’”

She recalled responding:

“I could have been dead by now, but yeah, I’m fine.”

And things only escalated from there:

“And then we kind of got into it and he was saying stuff, being like, ‘Oh, it’s not like you got a new kidney, You’re fine,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, thank you for making this worse,’ and it really just, like, tumbled into something really big where I had to really distance myself.”

That’s really just too bad… Not to mention the fact that the whole reason she got the nose job was to look less like him!

The reality TV star conceded that yes, her surgery wasn’t “life or death,” but it WAS going under. Always scary. Besides, “the support of it” still matters. Without naming specifics, she claimed the Two and a Half Men star proceeded to say “some crazy stuff” to her after their argument. She didn’t say what, but it’s not exactly out of character for Charlie Sheen to spit some nonsense. Remember “tiger blood”? Whatever he said only solidified her decision to block him:

“I’ve had him blocked for a minute now. I had to block his email as well.”

But being persistent, Charlie apparently “got a new number on Christmas to text [her] other crazy stuff” — and Sami blocked that number too:

“I had to put a stop to it and tell him, ‘Do not contact me ever again because this is crazy.’”

That’s really rough.

Elsewhere in the episode, Sami opened up about her and little sister Lola’s shaky early days with the Money Talks star, whom she claimed was always under the influence when she was younger. Damn. She revealed:

“I literally cannot tell you one memory from my childhood of him where he’s been, like, sober, which is kind of sad.”

You can listen to more from the podcast (below):

So sad. At least she’s close with momma Denise Richards! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments down below.

[Images via Sami Sheen/TikTok & ITV Studios Entertainment/YouTube]

Apr 14, 2025 12:09pm PDT

