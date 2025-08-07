Sami Sheen Thinks She ‘Almost Got Sex-Trafficked’! Hear Her Scary Story!

Sami Sheen is detailing a terrifying moment.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter took to TikTok earlier this week to share a frightening encounter she and a friend had with two mystery men in a parking lot recently. She told the camera:

“Bro I think I almost got sex-trafficked tonight. My friend and I were at this restaurant pretty late. We didn’t leave until, like, midnight. And we were leaving, we were in the parking lot taking photos … We were there for maybe, like, five minutes, and out of nowhere this man comes up to us asking for money. He’s on the right side of the parking lot so we’re looking [that] way. I’m like, ‘Sorry, I don’t have any cash on me.’ Because I don’t … And then he was like, ‘Can you do Zelle, Venmo,’ and he’s being pretty persistent and I’m like, ‘Sorry, no.’ And then he’s like, ‘Okay, have a good night.’”

But that was far from the end of her encounters with strangers… She continued:

“I turn my head and there is another man in front of us. I got the heebie jeebies. The second I saw this man I had the worst feeling in my stomach that I’m like, ‘Get the f**k away from him right now.’ And my friend Grace, I can tell she had the same feeling.”

That’s SO terrifying. Especially for young women! At midnight!!! Sami went on:

“He comes up to us and he’s like, ‘Do you speak Español?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ And then he was asking other stuff, I couldn’t understand what he was saying. And then he starts to reach into his back pocket, so I reach into my purse and pull out my pepper spray, and I open that bitch. And he saw that.”

Quick and smart thinking on her part! The 21-year-old continued:

“He’s starting to pull a card out, I don’t know what he was doing, but I look at my friend and we immediately book it and get in my car and lock the doors. We’re like, ‘What the hell was that?’ We debriefed it the whole drive home because that was so weird. I feel like they were working together.”

We wouldn’t doubt it!

Later that night when the two finally got home and their adrenaline levels came down, they looked through the photos they took in the parking lot… And made an eerie discovery:

“We look through the photos — this man was watching us the whole time. The whole f**king time. He was just staring at us. Like, in the background of every single f**king photo. So yeah guys, I’m usually very aware of my surroundings and I did not notice this man. So I guess this is your sign to be even more aware and more careful and to trust your gut. Because even if it was harmless, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Even though I don’t think he had good intentions at all.”

How scary! You can hear her full story (below):

Stay safe out there, people! Reactions to Sami’s story, Perezcious readers??

