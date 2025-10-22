Jeffrey Epstein Claimed Fergie Brought Young Daughters Eugenie & Beatrice To See Him!

When it comes to Prince Andrew‘s ties to creep Jeffrey Epstein, it was apparently a family affair! Which, considering who we’re talking about, would be pretty damn horrific actually!

OK, so Andrew’s association with the world’s most infamous underage sex trafficker finally affected him in some way last week. On Friday he relinquished his royal titles — and is now no longer His Royal Highness or the Duke of York. He still gets to live rent-free on Windsor land, of course, but with slightly less fancy pants.

He also still gets to keep his wife, despite the fact they’ve been divorced for years. Sarah Ferguson is reportedly standing by his side through all this. Which, what the heck is she gonna do? She has emails with Epstein coming out lately too!

According to a report from DailyMail.com over the weekend, newly revealed emails between Fergie and Epstein show she kept in touch with him far longer than she claimed, she asked him to borrow tens of thousands of dollars, and she invited herself to his private island (you know, the one nicknamed Pedophile Island).

Yeah. Fergie on the Epstein Island. Ick. Now we know what she sees in Andrew, eh?

But innerestingly the most surprising allegation comes from the monster himself. Epstein wrote in a letter to his lawyer that the Duchess of York (oh wait, the former Duchess — she removed the title from her socials, too!) was happy when he got out of prison that first time. You know after his sweetheart deal that turned a huge sex trafficking investigation into minor solicitation charges? And protected his potential co-conspirators?

Well, he said the royal ex “was the first to celebrate” his release. And not only that, he said she came “with her two daughters in tow”! Whoa, what?!?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie? What, Fergie took them to visit Epstein after his prison time? What is he to them, “Uncle Jeff” or something?? WTF?!? Need we remind you, this is a sex trafficker we’re talking about here. One who preferred young girls, especially teens!

Epstein was speaking to his lawyer about Fergie’s statement apologizing for her ties to Epstein in March 2011, a month after THE PHOTO was published.

Funny Fergie never apologized for her ties to her husband. Anyway, Uncle Jeff took issue with her trying to cut ties. He emailed his lawyer, complaining she “should affirmatively state that she was misquoted.” He went on to write:

“[Sarah] took apartments in New York. She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow. She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities.”

Oof.

“With her two daughters in tow.” Epstein’s conviction was in 2008, btw. So the release he’s talking about would have been in 2009. So Beatrice would have been 20 years old at the time. Eugenie just 19. ICK!

Would YOU bring your young daughters, one of whom was still a teen, to visit an underage sex trafficker?! What in the hell is that family’s deal??

We don’t know that this is true, obviously. But why would Epstein lie in a private email to his lawyer? What sense does that make??

Seriously so screwed up if it really happened. Neither Beatrice nor Eugenie has commented on the report. But a source close to them did tell The Telegraph that neither Fergie nor her daughters had any recollection of any such visit. And another source spoke to People on Monday and denied it completely — and went so far as to say the Princesses had never met Epstein, despite their parents’ connection to him. We really hope that’s true.

