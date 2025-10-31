Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre's Family Reacts To Andrew Getting His Titles Stripped

Virginia Roberts Giuffre‘s family is beyond proud her bravery has resulted in a historic change.

Virginia was Jeffrey Epstein‘s most outspoken victim. She alleged over a decade ago she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell and trafficked to Prince Andrew — now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor — three times, including when she was just 17 years old. The then-Duke ultimately paid her millions to settle a lawsuit, though he denied her allegations. Eventually, after his disastrous BBC interview convinced the world of his guilt, he stepped away from his working royal duties — but crucially remained a part of the family.

That all changed this week. Not only has Andrew agreed to stop using his titles, but King Charles III has decided to start the “formal process” of removing all his titles and honors. He’s even being kicked out of the Royal Lodge, the mansion he’s lived in essentially rent-free for years! It’s a massive deal, and comes as the late sexual abuse survivor, who allegedly died by suicide earlier this year, has continued to make allegations against Andrew in her posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl. The book could not have come at a better time as it coincided with the reveal of a new investigation over allegations Andrew tried to smear Virginia’s name after she first spoke out against him. It was this perfect storm that finally got the Crown to take serious action.

Related: William Plans To Treat Harry & Meghan Like Andrew: REPORT

None of this would be happening without Virginia — and her family knows it.

Reacting to the royal family’s poignant decision to finally axe the 65-year-old, Virginia’s brother Sky Roberts and sister-in-law Amanda Roberts released a statement on behalf of her entire family, expressing per DailyMail.com:

“Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her. Today, she declares victory.”

A massive win for her, her loved ones, and all those who have suffered. But it’s not the end of their fight. They insisted:

“We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia’s battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of the abusers and abettors connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for Virginia in her civil sex assault case against the former Duke of York, added that His Majesty’s decision was a “tipping point,” sharing:

“The voice of Virginia Giuffre has changed history. Her bravery, determination and resilient spirit has led to this defining moment. As we account for the tipping point significance of the King stripping the title ‘Prince’ from his brother Andrew, it should be a lesson for all to listen, hear and believe survivors of abuse.”

The ghostwriter of Nobody’s Girl, Amy Wallace, also chimed in while speaking with BBC‘s Newsnight, sharing:

“I’m so proud of her. I just wish that she was here to see this historic moment. History has just been made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Rich people have been allowed to treat poor people as their playthings and not pay any consequences for it. And apparently that time is over and I am so grateful to the King and I gather to others in Buckingham Palace who agree… To have somebody in power, somebody as respected as the King, say, I believe you. That’s historic. It’s a credit to Virginia.”

It really is an incredible feat. It’s too bad she isn’t around to see what all her vulnerability and courage led to.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors

[Image via CNN/Lifetime/YouTube & WENN/MEGA]