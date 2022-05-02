Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala Look Pays Tribute To Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, The First Black Female Fashion Designer In The White House

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker walked the Met Gala red carpet!

Staying true to the Americana/Gilded Age theme, the Sex and the City star’s Christopher John Rogers gown pays tribute to the first Black female fashion designer in the White House, Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley (1818 – 1907).

How exactly? Rogers explained to Vogue:

“She was a smaller designer, and someone that people don’t really talk about. The idea was to highlight the dichotomy between the extravagant, over-the-top proportions of the time period, and the disparity that was happening in America at the time”

In fact, it was a Keckley design from the 1860s that stands as the direct inspiration for SJP’s dress:

“It was this cape, and a black and white gingham-plaid gown underneath. It was the starting point for us—and since we’re known for using plaids and taffeta, it was already in the wheelhouse of what we do. We took the idea of a small gingham and really blew it up. We also exaggerated the silhouette.”

Ch-ch-check out the final look for yourself (below)!

Sarah Jessica Parker continues to show her deep belief in the value of statement hats on the red carpet, our fashion critic writes. Follow live updates from the #MetGala: https://t.co/TIBtir2Tax pic.twitter.com/J78HyKP5bW — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2022

Carrie Bradshaw would be proud. Sarah Jessica Parker makes her case for “Gilded Glamour” on the #MetGala red carpet. See all tonight's looks: https://t.co/2ZLBoZjzJQ pic.twitter.com/ZDsLcc8K9S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 2, 2022

