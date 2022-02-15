Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts To And Just Like That Criticism With Shady Comments About Kim Cattrall's Absence & Mr. Big's Death

Sarah Jessica Parker is finally answering Sex and the City fans’ burning questions!

On Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the one and only Carrie Bradshaw was asked to spill the tea about some of the more controversial aspects of the SATC reboot — and she didn’t hold back!

When the host asked SJP what she felt about the fairly harsh criticism surrounding And Just Like That, the actress revealed:

“I haven’t read anything, so I don’t know about any chatter. I guess I’m grateful that we’re doing anything that affords conversation. If it promotes it, that’s great.”

Hmm… It’s hard to believe she hasn’t heard any of the “chatter.” It’s been hard to miss! She also seems to not have heard about any of the offscreen Chris Noth scandal as that never comes up at all either.

Speaking of Mr. Big, Andy pressed the 56-year-old about her onscreen hubby’s death — specifically, why the heck didn’t Carrie call 9-1-1 right when she saw her husband dying on the bathroom floor?! The story beat has puzzled fans for months now, but Parker thinks viewers just took the moment too literally! She responded:

“I always think of that particular moment… it’s a suspended animation, this moment where everything stops.”

To make her point more clear, the executive producer laid out all the details of the scene — both what was shown on-screen and what she believes happened after the cameras cut, saying:

“In my head, she struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive and she came to her senses, I’m going to say after about two to three seconds, and then, of course, she called 9-1-1 and got all the help she needed from professionals.”

TBH, that makes perfect sense. The scene did have a dreamy, slow motion feel. The decision to ignore the more logistical aspects of this kind of health crisis in favor of the emotional ones can certainly be chalked up to dramatic license. But maybe the director could have shown Carrie reaching for her phone, begging for help? That would have been heartbreaking, too — and would have quelled heartbroken viewers’ frustrations.

In any case, that’s your answer. She called for help after just a few seconds.

The late night show then took a SHADY AF turn when the New York native was asked to address a certain someone’s absence from the revival. SJP notably didn’t name-check Kim Cattrall — like the show, she only referred to Samantha Jones.

First, she praised showrunner Michael Patrick King for figuring out a way to include Samantha without actually seeing her in the series, sharing:

“I can take no credit to how we handled it except I got to convey the messages since they’re not spoken. But it is Michael Patrick King, who is our showrunner and our head writer, and his extraordinary group of amazingly talented writers. It was an idea because Samantha is not gone.”

Explaining who is gone, the Hocus Pocus alum cryptically continued:

“The actress who played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren’t absent from your life when you don’t want them to be.”

LOLz! “The actress who played the role”?? Everybody knows who she’s talking about — might as well just give Kim some credit for creating such a beloved character! And the second half of that comment seems to suggest that the feud — which Parker has denied for years — is all too real and one-sided because “people aren’t absent” if “you don’t want them to be.” Damn!

The mom of three finished:

“And I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for that character. And I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenged each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way because it’s too painful.”

Hmm. Were YOU satisfied by Text-Samantha? Does SJP’s eggshell walk make it feel even worse??

To see the tea spilled in real-time, watch clips from her appearance on the show (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do you make of these explanations? Sound OFF (below)!

