Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair & Ryan Phillippe Have A Mini Cruel Intentions Reunion!!

Cruel Intentions fans, this one’s for you!

We know that the cast of the cult hit are still on friendly terms more than two decades later. But they must be pretty close — and fans of the film themselves — to dedicate a birthday to a Cruel Intentions reunion.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred as mean girl Kathryn Merteuil, rang in her 45th birthday on Thursday not only by reuniting with castmates, but also taking in some Cruel Intentions artwork at a Los Angeles gallery. She shared photos of herself with co-stars Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair (as well as director Roger Kumble and producer Neal Moritz), captioning the Instagram post:

“Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day.”

The paintings recreated some of the film’s iconic scenes, including Cecile (Blair) and Kathryn’s kiss in the park as well as Sebastian’s (Phillippe) bare butt. Of the latter, the Buffy star joked on her Instagram Story:

“Sometimes… art is pretty great”

Selma also shared some snaps from the special occasion on her IG, writing:

“Happy birthday SMG. I love you forever and have since we met. Only you would gift me a beautiful @melindamaria_jewelry yellow stone ring on YOUR birthday. My gosh, you are perfect! “

Aww. So sweet to know they’re still besties! Happy birthday SMG!

[Image via Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram]