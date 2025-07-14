Got A Tip?

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors Shannen Doherty With Tear-Jerking Post On The 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

Sarah Michelle Gellar is remembering Shannen Doherty fondly.

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been one year since the Charmed actress passed away after a lengthy battle with Stage 4 cancer. But here we are. And SMG ain’t letting the anniversary go by without bringing tears to the eyes of her followers!

On Sunday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of her and Shannen set to Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s heartbreaking song See You Again. The photos included selfies — both old and new — of the pair riding horses, cooking, hugging, and more. Sarah simply captioned the post with a broken heart emoji. See (below):

Who else needs tissues?

Our hearts are with all of Shannen’s loved ones amid this difficult anniversary.

