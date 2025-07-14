Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors Shannen Doherty With Tear-Jerking Post On The 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

Sarah Michelle Gellar is remembering Shannen Doherty fondly.

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been one year since the Charmed actress passed away after a lengthy battle with Stage 4 cancer. But here we are. And SMG ain’t letting the anniversary go by without bringing tears to the eyes of her followers!

Related: Michelle Trachtenberg’s Boyfriend Breaks Silence Months After Actress’ Death

On Sunday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of her and Shannen set to Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s heartbreaking song See You Again. The photos included selfies — both old and new — of the pair riding horses, cooking, hugging, and more. Sarah simply captioned the post with a broken heart emoji. See (below):

Who else needs tissues?

Our hearts are with all of Shannen’s loved ones amid this difficult anniversary.

[Images via Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram]