OMG Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Totally Shading Jennifer Love Hewitt! They Really Are Still Feuding!

Sarah Michelle Gellar just gave a whole lot more merit to those decades-old Jennifer Love Hewitt feud rumors!

On Tuesday, Sony released the highly-anticipated trailer for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie, which slashes into theaters this July. It features a slew of newcomers while also bringing back two of the OG stars: SMG’s hubby Freddie Prinze Jr. and his leading lady.

So the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum celebrated its trailer release by excitedly sharing it on her Instagram Story and tagging the entire main cast! Kaytin Robinson, Sam Lansky, Madelyn Cline, Gabbriette Bechtel, Sarah Pidgeon, and Chase Sui Wonders, and her husband of course. Are we missing anyone?? Or an even better question, is SHE missing anyone? See (below):

Y’all saw it, right? Or rather didn’t? Because it wasn’t there? NO Jennifer Love Hewitt shout-out! OMG! What a glaringly obvious snub!

We’re all well aware of the feud rumors that have have been following the ladies for the better part of the past 28 years, which neither party has ever officially confirmed or denied… Back in December, SMG agitated fans after coldly dodging a question about Jennifer’s return to the film before it was officially announced, but she later played off her “deer in the headlights reaction” of being protective over what an NDA designates she can and can’t say. She also came close to laying the rumors to rest by adding she was “excited to see so many old friends in one project.”

But if she was really so excited, why wouldn’t she have included JLH in her IG Story post, right?? Her blatant snub has since derailed everything she said as Reddit users picked apart the social media post:

“This one takes us back the glory days of the late 90’s” “I love how obvious it is — SMG has no f**ks to give” “Apparently they both dated FPJ back in the day before SMG obviously married him. Idk if there’s more to it.”

However, others pointed out one possible answer for why the Scooby Doo star failed to tag her former co-star: an Instagram option that allows users to disable others from tagging them:

“There’s an option in Instagram to not let anyone tag you. LH apparently has that activated. People are trying to make that into evidence that JLH and SMG hate each other.”

Is that what’s going on here? Is it really that innocent? We mean… she could have just written her name though, right? Do YOU know what Sarah did last summer? Be the judge in the comments down below!

