Sarah Paulson Reveals She & GF Holland Taylor Don’t Live Together After 10 Years Of Dating! Here’s Why!

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor don’t mind a bit of breathing room.

On Monday’s episode of the SmartLess podcast, the American Horror Story star revealed that she and her girlfriend of 10 years don’t live together! The podcast hosts, including Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, asked the 49-year-old what her secret to a long and healthy relationship is, and she was blatantly honest:

“Yeah, we don’t live together. That’s the secret to it. We spend plenty of time together, but we don’t live in the same house.”

Related: Dean McDermott Goes IG Official With New GF! See Tori Spelling’s Reaction!

She continued:

“We’ve been together for a long time now. And part of it has to do with, we’re together when we want to be and we’re not when we don’t.”

Whatever works, right?? The hosts suggested moving in together but keeping separate bedrooms, but Sarah stood firm in their current dynamic:

“No, because my favorite thing to do — we fall asleep holding hands. I like to sleep near her. I don’t want to be around her the rest of the time. Just kidding.”

Ha!!

That’s kind of surprising though, right? That’s a lot of time together. Don’t they know each other well enough to feel comfortable taking that next step? Well, it turns out that’s the exact reason they DON’T live together! Sarah explained:

“Holland, before me, hasn’t been in a ton of long-term relationships, whereas Holland is my third. I tend to do that and have more experience doing that, Holland hasn’t. So to get to be her age and sort of not having really cohabited with someone for a long time — I think it was a lot to sort of have me and all my me-ness in her space.”

Now that makes more sense! Holland is currently 81 years old, so even a decade ago when she and Sarah began their romance, she already had over 70 years of living a certain way. So it sounds like the Ratched star just doesn’t want to throw a wrench in that flow. Very sweet… maybe?! Listen to the full podcast (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Avalon/WENN]