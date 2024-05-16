Dean McDermott Goes IG Official With New Girlfriend -- See Tori Spelling’s Surprising Reaction!

Dean McDermott has officially moved on from Tori Spelling!

Amid his divorce, the actor just went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Lily Calo on Wednesday. Sharing a sweet snap of the couple posing at Los Angeles’ private club, The Magic Castle, he wrote:

“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! #mylovey”

Aw!

Lily took to her own feed to share another black-and-white picture, adding:

“I’ve got peace and I’ve got love ♥️ #gratefulheart.”

Adorbz! The couple has been linked since October 2023 (after his split from Tori in June of that year) and seemingly moved in together earlier this year, but this is the first time they’ve gone social media official. See their posts (below):

Surprisingly, Tori reacted to BOTH posts — and it was super nice! She first liked her ex-husband’s upload — a subtle but important sign of approval. She then commented on Lily’s page:

“Love you both “

OMG!

Didn’t exactly expect them to be on such good terms! But you know, Tori has hinted at this in the past. She previously said on her podcast that Dean’s “live-in girlfriend” had already “met the kids,” admitting she liked her.

The Chopped Canada host also had a ton of praise for his baby momma, too. Responding to a fan who called Tori’s “like” mind boggling, he shared:

“It’s because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more then I can say for the trolls commenting on this post. Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart [than] together. That’s life. I’ll pray for happiness for all haters.”

Another super classy response! This is so refreshing following all their drama! Love to see this!!

Of course, it’s inneresting timing considering the exes are currently battling it out in court over custody of their children, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7 (Dean is also dad to Jack, 25, from a previous relationship). The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum requested full custody of the kids, but her ex is fighting for joint physical and legal custody. Still, guess it’s a good sign that they’re on the same page about this romance — hopefully, that means the legal fight won’t get too messy! Here’s to more loving evolution for all!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are U surprised Tori’s so supportive of this relationship? Let us know (below)!

