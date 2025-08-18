Sarah Paulson Reveals Most Surprising Thing About Kim Kardashian She Learned While Working On New Show!

Kim Kardashian left quite the impression on Sarah Paulson after filming their new show… But for better or worse?

The American Horror Story star stopped to chat with E! News on the at the Television Academy Hall of Fame red carpet over the weekend and dished on her experience working with the reality TV star. If you didn’t know, they co-star together in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming show All’s Fair. She told the outlet:

“She’s funny. She had me giggling a lot. She doesn’t take herself seriously. She’s great, I had a great time with her.”

That’s so great to hear! The Ratched star continued:

“She’s really incredibly game, incredibly professional. She knows her lines, she’s ready to play. She’s respectful of the process, she’s learning. She’s growing. She’s happy to be there. I’ve learned a lot from her. I had a really lovely, lovely time.”

How nice is it to hear about how professional Kimmy is? She isn’t just another diva!

As for the show, which also stars Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor? Sarah added:

“I think people are going to gobble it up.”

Will YOU be watching All’s Fair when it debuts this fall? Let us know in the comments down below!

