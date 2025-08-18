Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sarah Paulson Reveals Most Surprising Thing About Kim Kardashian She Learned While Working On New Show! Khloé Kardashian Doesn't Regret Her Emotional Reality TV Reunion With Lamar Odom -- And She'd See Him Again! Rob Kardashian's Heartbreaking Confession On Why He Doesn't Appear On The Kardashians! Alex Cooper Responds To NEW Allegations That Former Assistant BU Soccer Coach Masturbated To Players' Game Tape! Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper Drops Bombshell In Her Docuseries -- Accusing Her Female College Soccer Coach Of Sexual Harassment! Kim Kardashian Gets Steamy With Her HOT Co-Star In Trailer For Sexy New Legal Drama! WATCH! Scott Disick Is DONE Dating For Heartbreaking Reason! And It Makes Kourtney Kardashian's Happiness With Travis Barker Hurt Even More! Khloé Kardashian Called Out For Yet ANOTHER Photoshop Fail: 'Two Completely Different People' Explosive Mormon Wives Season 2 Trailer Teases 'Rocky' Relationships, Swinging Scandal Bombshells, & MORE! WATCH! Chris Appleton Reveals If He Would Hook Up With Khloé Kardashian After She Admits She'd 'F**k' Him! Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Totally Unexpected Celebrity Crush: 'F**k The S**t Out Of Him'! Courtney Stodden Did ‘Almost Succeed’ In Dying By Suicide After Chrissy Teigen’s Horrible Bullying

Kim Kardashian

Sarah Paulson Reveals Most Surprising Thing About Kim Kardashian She Learned While Working On New Show!

Sarah Paulson Reveals Most Surprising Thing About Kim Kardashian She Learned While Working On New Show!

Kim Kardashian left quite the impression on Sarah Paulson after filming their new show… But for better or worse?

The American Horror Story star stopped to chat with E! News on the at the Television Academy Hall of Fame red carpet over the weekend and dished on her experience working with the reality TV star. If you didn’t know, they co-star together in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming show All’s Fair. She told the outlet:

“She’s funny. She had me giggling a lot. She doesn’t take herself seriously. She’s great, I had a great time with her.”

That’s so great to hear! The Ratched star continued:

“She’s really incredibly game, incredibly professional. She knows her lines, she’s ready to play. She’s respectful of the process, she’s learning. She’s growing. She’s happy to be there. I’ve learned a lot from her. I had a really lovely, lovely time.”

How nice is it to hear about how professional Kimmy is? She isn’t just another diva!

Related: Kim Kardashian LOSES IT In Emotional First Trailer For Kanye West Documentary

As for the show, which also stars Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor? Sarah added:

“I think people are going to gobble it up.”

Will YOU be watching All’s Fair when it debuts this fall? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hulu/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 18, 2025 13:10pm PDT

Share This