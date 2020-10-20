Sarah Silverman Talks Imagine Backlash & Getting Good D**k In Quarantine!

Comedian Sarah Silverman is getting real about singing AND sex during a pandemic — and a whole lot more!

The 49-year-old funny woman and longtime film star called into SiriusXM‘s Radio Andy on Monday to talk with host Andy Cohen about her new podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast. During the conversation, she touched base on a lot of interesting stuff beyond that too, even taking things all the way back to the very start of the quarantine in March!

Related: Sarah And Amy Schumer Get Naked For A Hot New Voting PSA!

As you may recall, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic’s hold on the United States in early March, the Wreck-It Ralph star was one of the many celebrities who took part of the infamous Imagine video put on and pushed forward by Gal Gadot.

The video bombed pretty spectacularly when it came out, but hearing Silverman explain how it came together — and how it ended up — gave interesting insight into the process and why it wasn’t so well-received by fans.

The comedian told Cohen:

“You know, I did a movie with Gal and actually Kristen Wiig was the one who contacted me, which I think Gal asked her to do. And Kristen Wiig is the s**t, you know, so she emailed me and she goes, ‘Well, we’re all gonna sing Imagine.’ And I wrote her back and I go, ‘Imagine, really?’ And then I go, ‘is it for a thing? Is it, what’s the call to action?’ And she’s so sweet, you know? I mean, she’s so funny. She’s also so sweet. And she goes, ‘no, it’s just to like cheer people up.’ And then I couldn’t say no, because one, it was the beginning of quarantine. Like there’s no saying no to anyone because you can’t, there’s no excuse for it. And you’re not going to say no to Kristen Wiig. She is so lovely and she is so cool. So I tried to like, make my part funny at least. I feel like I have no currency unless I’m being funny.”

What about after??

“She emailed me after and she’s like, ‘I’m so sorry.’ It was well-intentioned, but like, yeah, a little tone deaf. But it really came from a nice place, I think.”

Well-intentioned and tone deaf… Sarah’s sure got that right!

Speaking of the pandemic, Sarah also got VERY real about her new boyfriend, who she first got to know online while playing Call of Duty during quarantine. Yes, really!

The actress didn’t identify her lucky man by name — she’s been coy about who he is for months, only saying she’s known the guy for a while — but did reveal more about his “really nice schlong” while discussing how their relationship first developed!

The funny woman explained:

“I had hung out with him and his girlfriend when they came to LA a couple of years ago. He had a girlfriend, I had a boyfriend, so I never thought of him in that way. You know? And then when things started shutting down [in March], I’m like, I’m going to Game Stop and I’m going to learn video games again. It seemed like the right thing to do. So I started playing Call of Duty… And we would play Call of Duty: World War II and kill Nazis together. And we are just talking, cause we’re on headsets, and we just spent like every evening together talking and it was nice … Eventually, I was like, what is this, am I embarrassing myself? Or do I have feelings for this person? Or is this like the pandemic talking? So I was really slow to see it that way.”

Awww! That’s cute!!

Andy poked and prodded a bit from there, and got Silverman to go a little bit further about the sex life she (immediately!) enjoyed when she finally met her man in person.

Jimmy Kimmel‘s ex dished more on that:

“He came over like a couple of months in, because he had been just alone quarantining at an Airbnb on Long Island. And I was in this building in the East Village, I was in an Airbnb above there. He finally came over and we had sex immediately.”

And was it good?

“Ugh. Beyond, as my stepmother would say. Well, he’s Jewish-Italian. So it was just, you know, it’s so good, man. Yeah. You get like a really nice schlong, you know what I mean?”

She went on to define his penis as “stupendous.” LOLz! OK then!

Guess we’ll be looking for nice Jewish-Italian boys from now on?! Ha!!!

Related: Sarah Gets Naked On Twitter To Protest Instagram’s Nudity Policies!

Sarah discussed more than that on the Bravo exec’s satellite radio show, too, including recalling the fear when the pandemic first hit NYC hard this past spring:

And she shared details about fellow comedian Dave Chappelle‘s Intimate Socially Distanced Affair, and what it was like to perform for and experience something so special:

Inneresting!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Thoughts on Sarah’s new mystery boyfriend?? Interesting to hear how celebs are now reacting to that Imagine bomb, for what it’s worth…

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Instagram]