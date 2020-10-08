Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, & More Celebs Get Naked For Voting PSA

This election, it’s more important than ever to drop everything and vote. But when we say “everything,” we don’t mean quite this much!

RepresentUs, a nonpartisan organization focused on voting rights, created a particularly revealing PSA to draw attention to “naked ballot” laws for mail-in voting. To do so, they recruited several celebs to educate viewers on the rules — while “completely butt ass naked,” as Tiffany Haddish says.

Other nude celebs include Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman (and her dad), Josh Gad, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Borat (aka Sacha Baron Cohen, who stays dressed in the clip — thankfully). Silverman can be seen holding her own boobs in the video, joking:

“There isn’t a man behind me, these are my hands. … To be honest, I wish I could cover my hands with my boobs, but here we are.”

The PSA goes on to inform voters how to properly handle their mail-in ballots. (Making sure to read the instructions carefully is step #1.) In 16 states, including crucial battleground state Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots are required to be placed in two envelopes — one inside of the other — or else the ballot will get thrown away and your vote won’t be counted.

Ch-ch-check out the PSA (below) for more info, and make sure you have a voting plan! Nude or not, your country needs you!

