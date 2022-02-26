Prince William & Kate Middleton Say They ‘Stand’ With ‘All Of Ukraine’s People’ Amid Russian Invasion

Prince William and Kate Middleton voiced their support for Ukraine.

As Russia continues to invade the country, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter to speak out about the heartbreaking attack and share that they’re standing with the people of Ukraine. They wrote on Saturday:

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

The couple then signed off their message with an emoji of the Ukraine flag and their initials “W & C.” Wow. Their message comes as a surprise since members of the royal family don’t normally make political statements. Take a look (below):

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future ???????? W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also offered their support to the people of Ukraine, writing on their Archewell website on Thursday:

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

The royals are just some of the many public figures who have spoken out against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine. President Joe Biden denounced the attacks in his own statement earlier this week, saying:

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences. … This aggression cannot go unanswered. If it did, the consequences for America would be much worse. America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom. This is who we are.”

