It’s Over! Rami Malek & Emma Corrin Breakup After Two Years Of Dating!

According to Dailymail.com on Saturday, a source claimed Rami Malek and Emma Corrin broke up after two years of dating. It is unclear when or why the actors decided to end their relationship, but the insider said they have been separated “for some time.” What will happen to their million-dollar mansion in Hampstead that they purchased nearly a year ago is also unknown.

As you may know, Rami was first romantically linked to Emma — who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — in July 2023 when they were spotted at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London. Two months later, the two confirmed the romance when they were pictured locking lips during a walk with their dog. And while the Bohemian Rhapsody star and The Crown alum have been pictured out and about together over the past few years, beyond that? They have kept the relationship very private! In fact, Emma declined to talk about the romance in an interview last May.

Meanwhile, Rami refused to discuss his personal life in detail in a profile with The Guardian in January but he did offer up some insight into their lives! He shared that they spent time in Margate, Kent and watched the 1964 movie Dr. Strangelove together. When the interviewer called the Nosferatu star “smart and quirky, the Mr. Robot alum noted, “We like quirky,” before saying they are “fascinating.”

It’s so sad Emma and Rami are over. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

