Todd Chrisley Shares Final Message Before Prison!

Todd Chrisley has one last thing to say to everyone.

The time has come… Todd and Julie Chrisley are officially reporting to prison after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion back in June 2022. As you’ll likely remember, the two were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars — Todd will serve 12 years at the minimum security Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, and Julie will do a hard seven at the medium security Federal Correctional Institution Marianna SCP. Both are required to be on a 16-month probation following their releases. The date they have to report for incarceration? January 17, 2023. That day has now come — but not without Todd leaving fans with one last message.

On Monday, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share with fans a final post before reporting to prison for the next decade and change. Alongside a video of southern gospel singer Karen Peck, the 53-year-old wrote:

“HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight”

Peck’s lyrics in the clip also share a very faith-fueled message, from her 2000 song, Four Days Late:

“The news came to Jesus. Please, come fast / Lazarus is sick and without Your help he will not last / Mary and Martha watched their brother die / They waited for Jesus, He did not come / And they wondered why”

See the full thing (below):

As you may know, faith has played a large role in Todd’s journey to the acceptance of his reality — a day after their sentencing was announced, the couple’s attorney, Alex Little, of Burr & Forman LLP, revealed to multiple outlets:

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.”

The father of five also dished on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, at the time:

“I live in my truth. I celebrate my truth with my Lord and Savior and with you [Julie]. I’m grateful for my marriage. You know when I pray, I always say ‘God, thank you for my relationship with you. And thank you for my wife, my children.’ But I think my peace has come in the storm through God and the Holy Spirit making me aware that I am right here. I’m right beside you. I’m working with you. I’m working for you.”

That of course didn’t go very far, legally, as he and Julie were denied bail last Tuesday. And of course their faith hasn’t inspired them to take accountability for their actions, as they’ve spent the past few months blaming others for their predicament.

But ignore it or not, the day has come. At least they have their kids lending their support! In the comments of Todd’s Monday IG post, daughter Savannah Chrisley wrote:

“I love you daddy ”

Kyle Chrisley, Todd’s oldest son whom he shares with Teresa Terry, joined in, commenting:

“I love you daddy this isn’t over”

Not over? We’ll just have to wait and see how things continue to play out, but for now, we’ll know where to find them. Thoughts on Todd’s final message, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

