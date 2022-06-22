Savannah Chrisley Reflects On Her Life BEFORE Parents' Fraud Conviction: 'Pre Storm Was FAST Paced'

Savannah Chrisley is thinking about how quickly life can take a turn.

As we reported, the Chrisley Knows Best star’s life turned upside down when her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this month.

The couple’s 24-year-old daughter previously spoke out about the situation — but now, she’s going a bit deeper on Instagram by telling fans how things have changed for her famous family “post storm.”

Alongside a video montage of pics with her siblings and other family members, the reality star wrote:

“Sitting here this morning reflecting on life…Pre Storm and Post Storm. One thing I can say is that I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard…no matter how difficult it may be. Pre Storm was FAST paced and full of things that just don’t matter. Halfway through the video is the transition – more quiet time, more God time, more me time and family time…”

Believe it or not, Savannah said she feels “grateful” for the family’s legal woes, as she knows it’s all part of God’s plan to help “develop” her into the person she was meant to be. She continued:

“And oddly enough…I am grateful in a weird way because I know that there is a God who out of nothing, does everything! He can take what the enemy used to try and destroy you and use it to develop you. I am in the process of finding ME…so bare with me [sic].”

The Georgia native went on to make it clear that she’s focusing on the positives, sharing:

“No matter what happens in life… choose love. Love so purely that it hurts. God is slowing me down and working in my heart…it’s a process. But a process I’m so willing to endure… it’s moments like these that will make me a better daughter, sister, friend, partner, future mother, and daughter of God. I will forever sing of the goodness of God! Thank you so much to all of those who continue to love on my family and I…Oh..and I have grown a love for Dogs…lol.”

It’s great to hear Savannah’s keeping her disposition sunny — especially when stormy skies have been surrounding her family following her parents’ trial.

On June 7, an Atlanta federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiring to swindle community banks out of $30 million in fraudulent loans, and of failing to pay taxes or file tax returns from 2013 to 2016. The couple, who were indicted in 2019 and had pleaded not guilty to the charges, face up to 30 years in prison with a sentencing set for October.

What do U think about Savannah's post, Perezcious readers?

