The Kardashians Did NOT Want Blac Chyna Trial Covered On Hulu Show -- Here’s Why It’s Happening Anyway!

Fans will get to watch the legal battle between Blac Chyna and the KarJenners play out on the upcoming second season of Hulu‘s The Kardashians — but apparently, it is begrudgingly so for the famous family!

Executive producer Danielle King spilled during an interview with Deadline’s Crew Call podcast on Monday that the defamation lawsuit will be covered throughout the new season. Though it took some creativity…

While the crew might not have been able to get inside the courtroom, King explained that the drama ended up unfolding on camera naturally, saying:

“We weren’t filming it. We just got snippets along the way and it ended up unfolding into this really compelling story.”

However, it turns out there was a reason they never purposely filmed the trial for the show. According to Danielle, the Kardashians have requested that certain parts of their lives not be filmed — including their courtroom showdown with Blac! So if you were expecting to be able to watch the court case unfold, don’t hold your breath! Don’t worry, though, the EP promised that viewers will still get some behind-the-scenes tea from the family on the whole ordeal in the new season — mostly because it was REAL! Danielle explained:

“They have boundaries. They’ll say, ‘We don’t want this shot.’ I absolutely respect that. But then there will end up being a conversation about it in another time we’re shooting and we’ll flesh that out in one way, shape or form. Maybe we didn’t cover the initial part of a conversation, but then it comes up organically in a different scene.”

As you most likely know, the 33-year-old model sued Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner for their parts in allegedly sabotaging her reality series Rob & Chyna. The lawsuit had finally headed to court this year, with some shocking revelations being made for weeks – including the momager stating at one point that she thought Blac was going to kill her son Rob Kardashian. Although the former reality star was hoping to score a $100 million dollar payout, the KarJenners ended up victorious. Now, she reportedly might owe them nearly $400,000 in litigation costs. Yikes!

So there is A LOT to cover with this drama! Fortunately, you won’t be left waiting forever to learn about what goes down. Danielle insisted on the podcast that everyone “won’t have to wait another year,” sharing that the goal is to finish filming by the end of June. So exciting! Kris, who was also on the pod episode, added:

“The beautiful thing of a streaming network is that we can wrap these episodes and get it to the viewers as soon as possible. They feel like they’re following along and not trying to catch up with something that happened six or eight months ago.”

As for what else fans can expect from season two of The Kardashians? Obviously, plan on seeing Kravis Italian wedding content! Danielle said:

“You’ll have to tune in. We’re covering it. It’s going to be amazing. That much I know.”

But when it comes to some more Kete moments, well, she only mentioned that it will be up to Pete Davidson whether or not that happens:

“Kim never tried to persuade Pete. It’s always up to the significant other. If they want to join in on the fun, more power to them. We’re happy to cover that. Pete is a high-profile person. Kim has said before, ‘When the cameras are rolling for him, it’s performance time; When the cameras are rolling for this family, it’s time to get real.’ It’s a different muscle.”

So much to look forward to with this new season! Who's excited about an inside look at the Blac Chyna vs. the Kardashians legal battle? What are you hoping to see in the next chapter of the show?

