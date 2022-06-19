Todd & Julie Chrisley Break Their Silence After Guilty Verdict In Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion Case

Todd and Julie Chrisley are opening up about how they are coping after being found guilty of fraud earlier this month.

During an episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, the 53-year-old immediately started of by addressing their legal drama, sharing how their lives have been a “whirlwind” since the trial ended:

“Lot of moving parts, lot of things going on in our lives and a lot of seeing God’s movements right now. I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time.”

Although the couple is not allowed to speak about the trial or their upcoming sentencing, Todd offered some insight into how it has been affecting them, saying:

“We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for.”

Julie also noted that the pair are “alive and kicking” and expressed how grateful she and Todd are for the support they have received from fans throughout the trial. He then asked for prayers, calling it the “greatest gift” they can get instead of flowers or food:

“It’s a tough time right now, but we are grateful for each and every one of you that has taken the effort/ We’re grateful and appreciative of it.”

As you may know, the reality television stars were found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. They now face up to 30 years in prison and are currently under strict house arrest until they’re sentenced in October. Sources previously told Us Weekly that Todd and Julie have no clue what their future holds when it comes to their show and other projects, explaining:

“Any future planning in Todd and Julie’s life is pretty much on pause until they learn of the sentencing in the fall. It’s horrible news and they were not expecting to be found guilty. Their whole life changed in that moment. They aren’t sure what this means for the future of Chrisley Knows Best and all their other projects that were in the works. No one knows what’s going to happen or what to do at this stage.”

With everything up in the air after the guilty verdict, the twosome shared that their kids, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson, “are all doing the best that they can — a lot of tears [and] a lot of heartache, a lot of sorrow.” Todd, who also shares daughter Lindsie and son Kyle with his ex-wife Teresa Terry, said that Savannah and Chase will most likely take over the podcast in the future:

“We’ve got to walk the walk and do whatever we have to do. We’re going to continue to do ‘Chrisley Confessions’ for as long as we get to do it and then Chase and Savannah will take it over. And at that point, they will be the ones that can fill you in on everything that’s going on in our lives at that point.”

Of course, who knows what will happen with the Chrisley fam — especially if Todd and Julie plan on appealing. As one of their lawyers, Steve Friedberg, said to People:

“Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal. Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the ‘fight’ until they are vindicated.”

Sounds like they still have long legal battle ahead of them…

What do you make of what Todd and Julie had to say? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Chrisley Knows Best/YouTube]