Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out After Her Parents' Shocking Tax & Bank Fraud Convictions

Savannah Chrisley is speaking out for the first time following her parents’ recent federal conviction on charges of bank and tax fraud.

Of course, the Growing Up Chrisley star watched along with the rest of us as Julie and Todd Chrisley were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud in a federal trial that ended earlier this month. Julie was also separately convicted of wire fraud. Now, the 53-year-old reality TV star and his 49-year-old wife could face up to 30 years in prison when they are sentenced later this year.

Shocked by the verdict against her parents, Savannah took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share her displeasure. The 24-year-old posted a series of pictures with her parents and family on the social media app, and shared an image of a quote about positive thinking from writer Zanna Keithley.

But the real news came in Savannah’s long caption explaining her reaction to the convictions. Clearly rocked by the legal loss, the famous reality TV daughter started slowly:

“Hi there my Instagram family… it’s been a few weeks. Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you… please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can.”

From there, Savannah refused to wade into the legal specifics of the case, instead choosing only to reference a cryptic statement about how “the system has failed.”

She wrote:

“I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”

The Chrisley Knows Best star then spoke candidly about how her faith has been tested through this process. Writing that she has “felt let down by God” after her parents’ guilt was codified in court, Savannah noted:

Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose. So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior… I pray for strength, hope, and love.”

She tried to end on a happy note, though, by manifesting some girlboss success:

“Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over. Now let’s get back to work. Now is my time to break the glass ceiling — no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed.”

Seems like an abrupt turn to talk about breaking “the glass ceiling” following her parents’ convictions, but whatever. Clearly, there is a lot going on with this family right now.

Here is Savannah’s full post (below):

BTW, regarding that cryptic “the system has failed” comment, Savannah clearly isn’t the only Chrisley taking that angle.

One of the family’s lawyers, Bruce Morris, told People last week that the couple was “disappointed” in the verdict against them, and they were already planning an appeal. Another one of the family’s lawyers, Steve Friedberg, also told the outlet that the couple is gearing up for a longer legal battle ahead:

“Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal. Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the ‘fight’ until they are vindicated.”

So, that’ll be a whole thing.

But what do y’all think about Savannah’s comments??

