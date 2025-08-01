Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Denise Richards Seemingly Confirms Rudy Reyes Affair While Accusing Ex Aaron Phypers Of Stealing Her Laptop & Leaking Nude Pics! Denise Richards Having Affair With Special Forces Co-Star, Claims Ex Aaron Phypers -- He Saw Their Spicy Texts! Aaron Phypers Sent Letter To Denise Richards’ Family & Friends Urging Intervention -- Claims She Has Serious Addiction Problem! Justin Bieber Shares Harrowing Cryptic Post About Not Living Life As A 'Clean Man' Amid Drug Concerns! Aaron Phypers' Pal Claims Denise Richards' Black Eye Was Result Of Her 'Alcohol Problem' -- Not Domestic Violence! 90 Day Fiance Star Allegedly Slapped His Wife While She Held Their Child -- Now The Baby Has Died... Man Decapitated & Mutilated Girlfriend In Their Apartment -- And Then Did Drugs & Watched Porn For 2 Days 90 Day Fiancé Star Arrested For Battery! Allegedly Slapped Wife While She Held Their Baby! Britney Spears Bodycam Footage From Flight Incident Released -- She 'Didn't Take Her Meds'?? Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Is Trying To BANKRUPT Her With Winery Court Battle: SOURCE The Valley Star Janet Caperna Accuses Co-Star Danny Booko Of Sexual Assault Legendary Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Arrested For DUI -- See The Heartbreaking Bodycam Footage!

Chrisley Knows Best

Savannah Chrisley Worries Brother Chase Is 'Going To Die' As Family Reunites After Todd & Julie's Prison Release In Raw Docuseries Trailer

Savannah Chrisley Worries Brother Chase Is 'Going To Die' As Family Reunites After Todd & Julie's Prison Release In Raw Docuseries Trailer

Savannah Chrisley is worried about her older brother.

The new five-minute-long (!) trailer for the forthcoming Lifetime docuseries, The Chrisleys: Back To Reality, just dropped a few hours ago, and oh boy… it is INTENSE!

The reality TV limited series chronicles Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s return home after serving time in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. Much of the trailer shows scenes of their reunion with each other and the rest of the famous fam — and, of course, their return to life after incarceration, as the title suggests. But it also deals with some pretty heavy s**t as far as Chase Chrisley is concerned.

Related: Savannah Chrisley Just Admitted To THIS Plastic Surgery!

At one point during the trailer, which dropped on Thursday, Savannah relays to the cameras how her 29-year-old big bro “got arrested at a bar.” That, of course, is a reference to the reality TV star’s unfortunate January arrest on battery charges after a bartender at an Atlanta-area Twin Peaks bar identified Chase as the person who allegedly slapped him (twice!) after refusing to leave. Yeahhh…

In the trailer, Savannah references Chase going through some serious issues at the time:

“Chase is not Chase. Like, it’s literally like a blank shell.”

And she ominously adds:

“He needs help.”

She didn’t stop there, either. In another scene that shows Savannah breaking down into tears and getting overcome with emotion, the Sassy By Savannah mogul admits:

“There’s a part of me that is so afraid that he’s going to die that I’m literally, like, I don’t even want to try to have a relationship with him.”

Whoa…

Chase is featured prominently throughout the trailer, but he is NOT shown addressing this particular issue on camera. So, it seems like we’ll have to wait for the series itself to see it fully play out.

Related: Savannah Chrisley Responds To Theory Mom FAKED Her Cancer Diagnosis!

However, at one point, he does allude to the personal struggles he faced while suffering through Todd and Julie’s imprisonment. About that, Chase says to the camera:

“Not having my parents around almost felt like a death.”

Damn. That’s pretty rough.

And there’s a lot more drama to be had in the full trailer, BTW. Watch it for yourself (below):

 

The Chrisleys: Back To Reality will premiere as a two-night event in about a month — it debuts on September 1 over on Lifetime. Thoughts, y’all?! Will U be watching?? We sure will…

[Image via Lifetime/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 01, 2025 07:00am PDT

Share This