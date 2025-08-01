Savannah Chrisley Worries Brother Chase Is 'Going To Die' As Family Reunites After Todd & Julie's Prison Release In Raw Docuseries Trailer

Savannah Chrisley is worried about her older brother.

The new five-minute-long (!) trailer for the forthcoming Lifetime docuseries, The Chrisleys: Back To Reality, just dropped a few hours ago, and oh boy… it is INTENSE!

The reality TV limited series chronicles Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s return home after serving time in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. Much of the trailer shows scenes of their reunion with each other and the rest of the famous fam — and, of course, their return to life after incarceration, as the title suggests. But it also deals with some pretty heavy s**t as far as Chase Chrisley is concerned.

At one point during the trailer, which dropped on Thursday, Savannah relays to the cameras how her 29-year-old big bro “got arrested at a bar.” That, of course, is a reference to the reality TV star’s unfortunate January arrest on battery charges after a bartender at an Atlanta-area Twin Peaks bar identified Chase as the person who allegedly slapped him (twice!) after refusing to leave. Yeahhh…

In the trailer, Savannah references Chase going through some serious issues at the time:

“Chase is not Chase. Like, it’s literally like a blank shell.”

And she ominously adds:

“He needs help.”

She didn’t stop there, either. In another scene that shows Savannah breaking down into tears and getting overcome with emotion, the Sassy By Savannah mogul admits:

“There’s a part of me that is so afraid that he’s going to die that I’m literally, like, I don’t even want to try to have a relationship with him.”

Whoa…

Chase is featured prominently throughout the trailer, but he is NOT shown addressing this particular issue on camera. So, it seems like we’ll have to wait for the series itself to see it fully play out.

However, at one point, he does allude to the personal struggles he faced while suffering through Todd and Julie’s imprisonment. About that, Chase says to the camera:

“Not having my parents around almost felt like a death.”

Damn. That’s pretty rough.

And there’s a lot more drama to be had in the full trailer, BTW. Watch it for yourself (below):

The Chrisleys: Back To Reality will premiere as a two-night event in about a month — it debuts on September 1 over on Lifetime. Thoughts, y’all?! Will U be watching?? We sure will…

