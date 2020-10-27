New Saved By The Bell Trailer Brings Back Zack & Kelly! Watch!

It’s not just Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater returning to Bayside in Tuesday’s new trailer for the 2020 reimagining of Saved By The Bell — Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski are back, too!

After a few teases, we’re getting our first comprehensive look at the new series, which premieres next month on NBC‘s new streaming service Peacock, and it’s looking more nostalgic than ever!

Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez will star in the show as employees at their alma mater, but Mark Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen will also make appearances as their iconic characters.

So what’s the show about?? Instead of focusing solely on the ups and downs of high school life, the show will center on students from closed underfunded schools getting sent to privileged Bayside High and being forced to adapt. Class warfare! Timely!

Of course, Zack is at the center of it all as the governor of California, whose own blond-haired son is a student at the school. Considering Gosselaar once said he wasn’t approached to be a part of the show and now has a bigger role, this is MAJORLY exciting!!

Give it a watch for yourself (below):

Who’s excited to watch on November 25?! Let us know your take on the trailer (below) in the comments!!

