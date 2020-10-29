Troubled Lark Voorhies Is Returning To TV For The Saved By The Bell Reboot -- And She Looks Great!

When the first Saved By The Bell revival series news dropped, only Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley were attached. In fact, Mark-Paul Gosselaar said he didn’t even know it was happening!

Thankfully whoever is making the show finally reached out, and both Zack Morris AND Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Amber Thiessen) are returning — you can see them in the latest trailer!

But there’s one more triumphant return on the way…

Lark Voorhies, who played fiery fashionista Lisa Turtle for the show’s entire run — AND was one of the only cast members to graduate to Saved By The Bell from the OG Good Morning, Miss Bliss, is coming back, too!

This is especially fantastic news as the actress had barely been seen in the past decade — and when she did, she was looking almost unrecognizable as she struggled with a mental illness called schizoaffective thought disorder.

Earlier this year the former child star appeared on Dr. Oz to discuss mental health and mentioned the pain of being snubbed for all those cute Saved reunions, and of course the show as well. It was truly heartbreaking to hear…

But Peacock is doing right by Lark, bringing back Lisa as a successful businesswoman — and boy is she looking fantastic! Per the NBC streaming service, “when the show picks up with Lisa, she is thriving with a successful career in fashion.” Awww, just what we would have pictured for her!

And it looks like gurl won’t have to fight off the romantic advances of Screech anymore, either! So far as we can tell, the revival show will NOT feature former co-star Dustin Diamond in any capacity.

As you may recall, the actor has had the sketchiest path since the show’s end, first appearing in a porn named after his character and then going to prison for a bar fight in which he stabbed a man.

But hey, maybe if Screech can get himself rehabilitated, he can get a TV glow-up like Lisa Turtle! See EW‘s exclusive first look at Lark’s long-awaited return to Bayside (below)!

