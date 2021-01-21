Dustin Diamond's Team Gives Update On Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment As More Saved By The Bell Stars Show Support

Dustin Diamond is doing everything he can to deal with his cancer diagnosis.

The actor’s team confirmed to TMZ that he has stage 4 small cell carcinoma, and has already completed his first round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this month.

While this diagnosis is typically referred to as advanced lung cancer, the outlet reported that Dustin’s cancer started elsewhere in his body and metastasized in his lungs. This lines up with what his reps previously reported, telling ET that concerns began with a “huge lump in his throat” before Dustin learned the disease had spread throughout his body.

Related: Dolly Parton’s Brother Passes Away After Cancer Battle

The Saved by the Bell alum’s team went on to reveal that his next round of chemo is being scheduled soon, and that Dustin will also start physical therapy. Despite his condition, the 44-year-old is said to be keeping a positive outlook and looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend. TMZ reports that he’s also enjoying playing his bass guitar, video games, and making videos for his fans on social media. Sounds like he’s keeping busy!

Meanwhile, the California native’s former Saved by the Bell co-stars are continuing to shower him with love and support on social media. Elizabeth Berkley took to her Instagram Stories to share an old snap of herself, Diamond, and fellow castmate Lark Voorhies, writing in the caption:

“Sending all healing @realdustindiamond.”

For her part, Lark paid tribute to Dustin last Saturday, writing on IG:

“I’d like to take the time to send special love and special best wishes to Dustin Diamond, who is one of my dearest friends. Dustin, all the many in your close circle who know you to be the great person that you are, are truly pulling for you and praying for the best outcome.”

Stars Tiffani Thiessen and Mario Lopez gave shout outs to Dustin right after his diagnosis made headlines. The actress wrote on her IG Stories on January 14 that she was, “Thinking of you, Dustin,” while Lopez tweeted that he connected with Dustin on the heels of his diagnosis announcement, writing:

“We remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar has remained publicly silent on the matter. However, he could have reached out privately, seeing as a source recently told Us Weekly that Dustin received “all the well-wishes” from his former castmates, telling the outlet:

“He received all the well-wishes from his Saved by the Bell costars, and he’s been really happy hearing that stuff. It’s been nice that people have been reaching out.”

Naturally, well-wishes from fans have been pouring in as well. Dustin’s team told TMZ that he’s been receiving a bunch of fan mail wishing him well, and it will be getting to him at the hospital to lift his spirits soon.

We’re wishing him a speedy recovery. Get well, Dustin!

[Image via Extra]