Saved By The Bell Tea! Did Lark Voorhies Reveal The REAL Reason Dustin Diamond Won't Come Back?!

Lark Voorhies is sharing her thoughts about the lack of Screech in the Saved by the Bell reboot!

As fans know, most of the Bayside High gang will be back for the series revival — except that is for Dustin Diamond, who played Screech Powers in the original series. Now, the actress — who once again plays Lisa Turtle in the reboot — has shed more light onto why Dustin isn’t joining in on the fun, hinting that the embattled actor might not have been offered enough money to reprise his iconic role.

While speaking with Toronto’s KiSS 92.5, Lark confirmed that fans will learn why Diamond’s character isn’t returning to Bayside High, telling listeners:

“They do have a segment in there that explains why he’s not here. Zach [Mark-Paul Gosselaar] is the Governor and Screech is doing his thing.”

While Voorhies may have not explained what Screech has been up to, she admitted that Dustin is going through “adult issues” and would only come back if he was given “the perfect contract.”

When asked if the adult film actor would return, Lark said, “the almighty dollar rules on that,” before adding:

“He wants to be paid and respected, we would [like] for him to come back on set. He’s going through his growing pains…he can get back on track. He’s going through his adult issues and all of this but I am sure he’ll be back — granted the perfect contract for him, I’m sure he would be back.”

The rest of the Saved by the Bell cast is just as clueless as to whether Screech will make a cameo. Elizabeth Berkley spoke about Diamond on WWHL last week, dishing:

“I don’t know if he will make an appearance, we’ll see… If there’s another season, maybe it’s something to explore.”

Diamond went on to appear on both The College Years and The New Class after the original show ended its run. His career took a turn from there: he went on to release his own sex tape, wrote a nasty tell-all about his time on the show, was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct following a 2014 bar fight, and served jail time twice in 2016. He has kept a low profile in the years since.

