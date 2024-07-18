Scheana Shay DEMOLISHES Tom Sandoval For ‘Cruel’ Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix -- And Now Regrets Becoming His Friend Again!

Tom Sandoval is getting raked over the coals by another Vanderpump Rules co-star!

As you know, in a move cementing his title of number one villain on reality television, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman sued Ariana Madix this week over those NSFW videos of him and Rachel Leviss. You know, the explicit footage revealing their months-long affair? He claimed the Love Island USA host “obtained access” to the material on his phone without “authorization or permission” and then made “copies” and “distributed” it to “Leviss and third parties.” All this comes after Rachel sued the former couple for revenge porn.

Wow. The audacity of this man to sue his ex-girlfriend that HE CHEATED ON?! Over the fact she found out by seeing the sex tape he made?? Sandoval proves time and time again that he really is just a spiteful human being… and a worm with a mustache! And as you can imagine, many people are also enraged over this trash move from the reality star. So far, Ariana’s legal team clapped back at the lawsuit. Her best friend, business partner, and co-star Katie Maloney called out Sandoval. Now, Scheana Shay is coming to the defense of Ariana!

On Wednesday, the Good As Gold singer took to Instagram Stories to slam Sandoval for suing Ariana! She said:

“I keep getting messages about this lawsuit. I know you’re all waiting for me to weigh in, so here’s what I have to say. Tom Sandoval — s**t thing to do after a s**tty thing you already did. Like, what are you thinking?”

What’s more? Scheana now regrets becoming pals with him again! Yep, she finally saw the light and realized she was on the wrong side of reality TV history all along! As you will recall, the podcast host attempted to continue her longtime friendship with Sandy during Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules even though he hurt her bestie! But now, she’s finally done with him! Hopefully, it’s for good this time! Scheana told her IG followers:

“No, this is not someone I want to be friends with. This is not who I align my values with. Call me a f**kin’ idiot, okay? I said it at the finale, ‘Don’t make me look like an idiot.’ Welp, you did.”

We guess she had to learn the hard way…

The 39-year-old television personality continued to “rant” in a follow-up video, saying it was “cruel” and “vile” of Sandoval to sue Ariana. She added:

“I think it negates any remorse that you tried to show at the reunion. Suing Ariana, it’s like, y’all were together for almost a decade. You shared a mortgage. You shared passcodes. OK, she knew your password. So, this invasion of privacy? F**k off.”

It’s great to see Scheana have Ariana’s back again! We just hate it took Sandoval suing the Broadway star for her to do so! All we want to know now is if Lala Kent will also defend Ariana like Katie and Scheana have! Will she regret forming a friendship with him and bashing Ariana in the process, too? We’ll see. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

