Scheana Shay Says She ‘Can’t Keep Hating’ Tom Sandoval For BFF Ariana Madix!

Could Scheana Shay be willing to give her friendship with Tom Sandoval another shot?!

In a teaser for the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules, Katie Maloney asked Ariana Madix if she would cut anyone out of her life if they “want to be friends” with her cheating ex-boyfriend. Her response? The 38-year-old Broadway star made it clear she would no longer be on good terms with that person if they chose that path! Understandable, right?! Well, cut to Scheana calling Ariana seconds later. In that convo, Shay confessed she missed her friendship with Sandoval! Scheana told her best friend very plainly:

“I’m mad that he did all of this, and I miss my friend. I can’t keep hating him for you.”

Whoa! We don’t know how Ariana replied yet. But based on the look she gave Scheana, she did NOT seem pleased about what her pal said! Swipe to see the sneak peek (below):

Fans have been waiting to see how the Scheana and Sandoval situation plays out since last summer. You may recall she came under fire at the time when people saw she hung out with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman in Lake Tahoe and even posed for a picture with a fan — and Sandoval. Many thought her loyalty to Ariana was already wavering even though he cheated on her for months with Rachel Leviss. At the time, Scheana made it clear that not all was “forgiven.” Ariana even defended her friend.

But were fans right all along? Is Scheana going to forgive Sandoval and become friends with him again? Of course, we have to wait and see the rest of the season to know where Sandoval and Scheana stand. By the looks of things, though, we could be headed in that direction!

