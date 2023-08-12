Scheana Shay Blasts VPR Fans Upset About Tom Sandoval Photos: 'People Are Definitely Paying For Their Actions'

Scheana Shay wants to make one thing clear to the Vanderpump Rules fans: A picture doesn’t always tell the whole story!

Ever since the cast began filming for season 11 of the show this summer, several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos have made it online – whether from fans or the VPR crew themselves. With all of this footage out, many have noticed how some of the group seemingly has become friendly with serial cheater Tom Sandoval. And let’s just say, folks were not happy about that! Bravo viewers have even gone as far as to say they’re going to boycott the show if the Vanderpump Rules cast betrays Ariana Madix. Jeez. And now, Scheana has had enough of fans’ behavior!

When a fan account posted a snapshot on Friday of Lala Kent giving Sandoval a big hug during a beach trip, people went off in the comments at the 32-year-old for being disloyal to Ariana. However, Scheana wasn’t standing for anyone attacking Lala. She took to the comments section to slam those for criticizing the cast and threatening to not watch the show over one snap with Sandoval:

“All these people saying they aren’t gonna watch the season from photos that have been coming out… like come on! How about you WATCH the damn show and see HOW all these photos happened! NO one knows what’s actually happening in this group right now other than US! Nothing is fake in this group and people are definitely paying for their actions.”

Of course, no one should jump to conclusions and wait to form a judgment until the season comes out. But based on the photo, it’s hard not to think that Lala is chummy with Sandoval again. Like what does she expect people to think seeing the two smiling and hugging each other? Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Even after addressing the matter, social media users continued to slam Lala and Scheana for hanging out with Sandoval. One person commented:

“@scheana if Ariana hugged Randall [Emmett], no matter the circumstances, it would be WWIII. I get y’all have a lot of history, but when does loyalty take precedence over a paycheck?”

Scheana wasn’t here for anyone bashing her loyalty to Ariana. She replied to the commenter, saying:

“Ariana was there. Watch the season is all I’m going to say.”

When someone else said they were “extremely confused” by the photo, Scheana expressed:

“That’s great! Be confused. Watch the season and make your judgements then. One photo does not define everything we have filmed, I promise you that.”

A third person pointed out that the season 10 reunion was “too much for most normal people” and asked if Scheana “would want” her daughter Summer Moon to “see that when she is old enough to understand how people should act.” That’s when Scheana got very heated, understandably! She fired back:

“The reunion happened only a few weeks AFTER all of this was news to us. How did you expect them to act when it was so fresh!?”

Not only was the wound of the cheating revelation so fresh, they had learned as the episodes came out just how much Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, who were two of Scheana’s best friends, manipulated and tricked them all over the past year! So there was bound to be some rage released during the reunion!

But as for whether things are good as gold between Sandoval and his co-stars now? Well, we guess everyone needs to wait until the season comes out to get the tea — as Scheana has argued! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think the cast are back on good terms with Sandoval? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]