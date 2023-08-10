So THIS Is What Raquel Leviss Is Doing Instead Of Filming Vanderpump Rules?

Raquel Leviss is avoiding the drama for as long as possible.

While the rest of her former co-stars are busy filming the next season of Vanderpump Rules, the 28-year-old has checked out of a mental health facility and is taking the time she needs to settle into regular life again.

The embattled reality star was spotted in Arizona earlier this week running errands. On Tuesday, an eyewitness saw her chatting up a receptionist at Massage Envy in Tucson, seemingly inquiring about services for herself. In a video shared with TMZ, she could be seen dressed casually in a Pink Floyd t-shirt, black biker shorts, grey socks, and white sandals. She was also spotted purchasing a few bottles of water at a local Walgreens. So a pretty average day!

This kind of mundane day is apparently exactly what the reality star has been hoping for! A source told ET on Thursday that the SUR waitress, born Rachel Leviss, is prioritizing her mental health by spending time with family and taking things day by day:

“Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health. Rachel is in a really good place and has been enjoying a slower pace of life. She’s been doing Pilates and often goes hiking.”

So, what does this mean for her future on the Bravo series? It’s honestly hard to know right now. The source insisted it’s not out of the question that Raquel might rejoin the cast — even in time for next season — but it’s not exactly something she’s rushing to get involved in. For obvious reasons! It won’t exactly be a walk in the park! The insider shared:

“Rachel knows that if she films for VPR it won’t be good for her mental health. She feels she already said what she needed to say at the reunion and she’s putting that all behind her and is moving forward. Rachel hasn’t filmed for the new season of VPR, but it’s not fully off the table.”

Whoa. If you ask us, the only way she can truly try putting this all behind her is if she leaves the show for good. But would she really do that?! She’s gonna have to make up her mind quickly! Production on Season 11 reportedly wraps next month! We’re sure the producers are dying to have her back, and she’s reportedly been negotiating her deal to return. It’ll all come down to whether or not she feels up for it in the coming weeks, we guess.

Perhaps her recent outings are her way of testing the waters? The former pageant queen is only just beginning to step out publicly after being in an in-patient treatment center for around 100 days. She entered the mental health facility shortly after filming the VPR Season 10 reunion after her affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed. One of her other noteworthy sightings came in mid-July when she was seen in Tucson wearing a hat that read, “Be a good person.”

While Raquel is MIA, former cast member Billie Lee is returning to the show to be an ally to the TomTom co-owner — who’s pretty much been ostracized from the whole cast because of his actions. That said, the gang — including Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and more — were all seen together SMILING and having a good time during a water tasting that was seemingly filmed for the show. Yes, Ariana and Tom were there together!

They’ve come a long way since the initial days of the split. Obviously, we doubt this means the Something About Her sandwich shop owner has forgiven the aspiring cover band star, but it’s progress. It’s also a far cry from other reports we’ve heard about how filming has been going thus far. Earlier this summer, TMZ cameras caught Scheana yelling at Tom outside a bar, saying at one point:

“If you hadn’t f**ked Raquel.”

So, it’s safe to say Scandoval is still going to be a BIG issue. It’s no surprise Raquel is trying to avoid that! Still, we’d love for her to join so we can hear more of her side of the story and figure out what’s been going on with her and Tom since! But we totally understand why her mental health comes first. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

