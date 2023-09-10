Scheana Shay ‘Struggled’ To End Friendship With Tom Sandoval After Cheating Scandal

Scheana Shay got candid with fans about how hard it was to end her longtime friendship with Tom Sandoval.

During her latest episode of the Scheananigans podcast, the 38-year-old reality star opened up about her complicated feelings about the 41-year-old after he betrayed Ariana Madix and cheated with Rachel Leviss. She explained:

“I never thought he was a bad guy. He was one of my best friends for almost 15 years. He was the only person who had my back on this show, who fought for me whenever something was unfair and he was the person there in my corner.”

Related: Scheana Believes This Is Real Reason Rachel Leviss Did Tell-All Interview

That close bond they shared over the years is the reason it’s become so tough for her to cut ties with Sandoval following the betrayal from Scandoval. Scheana continued:

“I have personally really struggled with all this because I’m like, ‘Yes, you did a really bad thing. But you weren’t a bad friend to me. But then what you have done has affected me, so it’s just changed the entire dynamic of our group.’”

Before anyone jumps down Scheana’s throat, her complex feelings over her friendship with Sandoval do not mean she wants to become pals with him again. Friendship breakups are tough to go through, so it’s understandable that she struggled with losing a friend, even if that person was Sandoval, so suddenly. Not to mention, Scheana has already got enough flak for her interactions with the TomTom owner as it is. We can guess she doesn’t want any more heat for expressing her thoughts on the situation! Lolz.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, Tom Sandoval/YouTube]