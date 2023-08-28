Rachel Leviss Takes SOME Responsibility For Hurting Ariana Madix... But Mostly Blames Tom Sandoval Again!

Rachel Leviss‘ road to redemption, part three.

The now-former Vanderpump Rules star made clear in her big debut — re-debut? — back into the spotlight on Bethenny Frankel‘s podcast that she’s planning on running headfirst into a redemption arc, no matter who she has to shove under the wheels along the way. That’s obviously not how she would have put it, we’re paraphrasing.

The first step out of the Darquel Ages and into the Rachelssance has been to point out just how much a victim she’s been in all this. Bravo underpaid her, the world didn’t give her enough support, yadda yadda.

We were starting to think she had decided to completely skip the whole “taking responsibility” phase completely, especially when she deleted her apology to Ariana Madix! However, it does seem she’s still aware she has to at least pay lip service to accountability.

The Bravo Tea with Jared B podcast posted a video on Instagram discussing The Artist Formerly Known As Raquel and her big interview. Jared pointed out Rachel should never have continued carrying on the affair with Tom Sandoval once she realized his relationship with Ariana still “had legs”:

“If you wanted to be with Tom Sandoval so [badly], you should have let him know that this tryst, the situation that was going between you and him, goes no further until you know officially that they have broken up.”

A really good point considering they were hooking up behind her back for SEVEN MONTHS! Check out Jared B’s take HERE. The shocking thing? Rachel actually responded! She commented Sunday with a “100” emoji, admitting:

“you’re not wrong! I should have had more self respect than that and should have respected the relationship that Ariana had with Tom. No excuses… however…”

“No Excuses… However” should be what she calls her podcast. Just sayin’…

“…however, looking back, I see I had low self-worth and Tom kept telling me he was actively breaking up with her ‘amicably’ for her ‘mental health,’ which I can now see was magical thinking.”

We aren’t denying Tom said that stuff to her, even strung her along. But we’re not talking about a brief affair where she believed it was over. We’re talking about seven months here. And it’s not like she was the girl on the side who never met the GF. They were sleeping together IN HER HOUSE. Rachel and Ariana were still hanging out all that time. She couldn’t tell he was lying?

But hey, people lie to themselves all the time, right? She continued:

“He had a million and one reasons why they hadn’t broken up yet and it was easier to stay in that fantasy then to face the fact that the social anxiety and isolation was not worth it. So yes, absolutely you’re 100% right. It was MY responsibility to remove myself from that situation… now I know better “

Well, she did say it was her responsibility, that’s good! Most of the response was explaining why it was more Sandoval’s fault, but still. It’s something.

What do YOU think of Raquel’s latest tactics in her attempt to become Rachelized?

