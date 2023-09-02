Scheana Shay Believes This Is The Real Reason Rachel Leviss Did Tell-All Interview With Bethenny Frankel!

Scheana Shay is raising an eyebrow at the timing of Rachel Leviss’ tell-all interview!

During her Scheananigans podcast on Friday, the 37-year-old reality star spoke about the former Vanderpump Rules star’s controversial sit down with Bethenny Frankel to talk about her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval. And she couldn’t help but point out how “weird” it was for Rachel to do the interview when she had no clear reason to finally address Scandoval at the time, especially if she supposedly wanted to stay out of the limelight moving forward:

“That is what is so weird. Because you’re not coming back to the show, you want to change your name, you don’t want to be in the spotlight, you don’t want to come back to L.A., you don’t want to be a part of this friend group and you don’t want to speak to Tom Sandoval anymore.”

However, Scheana has a theory of why she went on Bethenny’s podcast when she did – and it all has to do with the Emmys! She explained:

“But what is also interesting that I notice — and this could be a total weird coincidence — but the day the interview came out [there was] Emmy voting the next day. I don’t know that they were trying to hurt something with Vanderpump Rules but that was just a weird coincidence as well.”

Hmm. As you may know, the Bravo reality series received two nominations – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program – months after Scandoval broke. Could Rachel have been trying to sabotage things for VPR? Or was this nothing more than a coincidence? We guess everyone will have to wait to find out!

