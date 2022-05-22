School Bus Driver Arrested For Allegedly Providing Fentanyl To Special Needs Students -- WTF?!

A woman who works as a school bus driver and an on-campus security employee at a school for special needs children has been arrested for allegedly providing fentanyl to kids on campus. Her husband, who also lives on the school grounds with her, has been arrested in the investigation as well.

Melissa Harloam-Garrison, a 46-year-old woman who lives in a cottage on the property at Bright Futures Academy in Riverside, California (pictured above in her mugshot), was arrested by the Riverside PD late last week and booked on several charges related to the alleged distribution of fentanyl to special needs students at that school.

Related: Red Power Ranger Arrested In MASSIVE FBI Sting Over Alleged COVID-19 Fraud!

According to NBC Los Angeles, those charges include: possession of narcotics for sale, sale of narcotics to minors, possession of controlled substances, drug addict in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school campus, being a person prohibited from owning or possession a firearm, and child endangerment. She is now being held on $50,000 bail.

Her husband, identified as 58-year-old David Wayne Garrison (pictured above, as well), was also arrested by police in their investigation. He lives with her on campus in that home, and was arrested “on suspicion of possessing a firearm on campus and being a person prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm,” according to a police report. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

Police allege Harloam-Garrison was supposedly providing fentanyl to students at the school, which is a non-public school that “serves K-12 students with… severe behavioral problems, autism and other special needs.”

The arrests occurred when police started investigating after a student from the school suffered an overdose at a home in a nearby community. While looking into how that student may have acquired the drugs, police became aware of Harloam-Garrison, and moved in to investigate her. In a statement released to the media by the Riverside PD, they explained:

“Officers conducted a search of the cottage and found over a hundred suspected Fentanyl pills, two handguns, and various types of ammunition.”

Betti Colucci, the President/Principal of Bright Futures Academy, released her own statement about the shocking arrests:

“This event has shaken us to our core. Beyond the shock of the allegations, we are saddened that the health and safety of our students were put at risk. That is completely unacceptable to us! Our staff and administration are communicating with everyone involved to make sure our students are cared for. We may be taken by surprise by this but we aren’t distracted from providing excellent education.”

Here is more on the case, from CBS Los Angeles (below):

Wow.

Such a shocking situation.

[Image via Riverside Police Department/CBS Los Angeles/YouTube]