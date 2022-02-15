Scott Disick Shared Valentine’s Day With His Daughter Penelope! See His Adorable Post!

Valentines come in all shapes and sizes. Some come in the form of a hot drummer fiancé, and some come in the form of an adorable daughter.

That’s right: while Kourtney Kardashian was spending what we assume was a very steamy V-Day with her future hubby Travis Barker, her ex Scott Disick spent the romantic holiday on daddy duty. It doesn’t sound like he was missing out on date night, though, because there was plenty of love to go around in the Disick household.

The Talentless founder commemorated the holiday by sharing a sweet shot of daughter Penelope Disick asleep in bed to Instagram. He wrote:

“My Valentine’s Day is complete with my little angel sleeping having magical dreams. Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day. I love u soooooo much p!”

AWW!

So heartwarming! That does actually seem like the perfect way to spend the holiday — or any day, really. Auntie Khloé Kardashian agreed, commenting:

“She’s the sweetest girl ever!! Such an angel.”

As it happens, Penelope was one of KoKo’s many Valentines as well. The 9-year-old very thoughtfully sent her aunt a holiday bouquet. Khloé posted it on her own IG story, reiterating that her niece is “the sweetest girl in the world.”

The youngest Disick, Reign, also appeared to be present for the V-Day sleepover, as his dad shared additional sleepy snaps of the seven-year-old on his story, too, captioning one cute pic:

“That’s a wrap for the night 4 reign”

Kourt got to have her own Valentine’s celebration with their son earlier in the week when she accompanied Reign to a “valentine’s dance.” She shared some fit photos from the occasion, with herself dressed in a festive red and black ensemble and Reign decked out in a suit and bow tie.

For the actual occasion, though, it appears that Lord Disick’s ex went on a romantic getaway with her new man, at least according to Travis’s social media. Beyond the lavish, Disney-themed flower display he gifted to his fianceé, the Blink-182 alum’s IG stories featured some wine tasting, beautiful vistas, red-wrapped gifts, and, um, pornography viewing…

Pretty much the exact opposite of Scott’s night in with the kids, but hey, there’s no wrong way to spend V-Day, right? We hope the whole extended Kardashian-Disick-Barker clan had a lovely holiday, however they chose to spend it.

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram.]