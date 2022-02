Pete Davidson Got Khloé Kardashian Roses -- Aww! And How More Stars Spent Their Valentine's Day!

Oh, this is love!!

Celebs showed out on social media Monday for Valentine’s Day. Whether it was loving tributes, lavish gifts, or sexy snaps — there truly was something for everyone.

Take Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend Pete Davidson! He made sure his lady’s heartbroken little sister Khloé Kardashian felt the love by sending her beautiful flowers in her signature pink! Big brownie points for him!

Related: Kanye West Has A Truckload Of Roses Delivered To Ex Kim Kardashian

To see the rest of the *heart eye emojis*, ch-ch-check out (below)!

Khloé Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Justin & Hailey Bieber

Offset & Cardi B

Did you peep those MULTIPLE Chanel purse?! Lawwwd!

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

Jana Kramer

Billie Eilish

David & Victoria Beckham

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Jonah Hill & Sarah Brady

Christina Aguilera & Matthew Rutler

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

the stars, the moon, my whole world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/icXsI0nKJ8 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 15, 2022

Dylan Meyer & Kristen Stewart

Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French

Halle Berry & Van Hunt

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram/Saturday Night Live/YouTube]