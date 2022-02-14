Travis Barker's Lavish Valentine's Day Surprise For Kourtney Kardashian Is Too Cute!

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian sure know how to ring in a holiday!

It was just a year ago that the couple made their relationship Instagram official for Valentine’s Day. Since then, they’ve rung in a lot of milestones in style — from their incredible Halloween costumes, to Travis’s gorgeous proposal, to their first Christmas together as a family. They’ve come so far as a duo, so it’s only right that we celebrate a year of Kravis with another lavish display!

Kourt showed off an AMAZING Valentine’s Day surprise from her man on her Instagram Story on Saturday. She wrote that she “walked into” the jaw-dropping arrangement in her house: a GIANT statue of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by red roses. Yes, it’s safe to say the Blink-182 alum won the holiday. Check it out below!

Can you even believe?!

On Monday, the reality star shared a smaller scale (but equally adorable!) V-Day treat, a romantic gingerbread house with their names and the names of their kids on the side. Normally we’d consider gingerbread a Christmas exclusive, but this cute idea has us reconsidering. See for yourself:

Sigh, we can’t help but love their love. Seriously, if Travis and Kourtney get any sweeter, we’re going to get a toothache. Happy Valentine’s Day, you crazy kids!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]