Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Take Their Emo Romance To The Next Level With This Exchange...

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are letting everyone know how they feel about each other… yet again… as if they haven’t done that enough already!

The Blink-182 drummer proved his love over the weekend by taking to Instagram with a new pic of the pair embraced in a luscious lip lock. But it’s the caption that went along with the picture that really has us reacting strongly!

Writing below the sexy smooch snap, the 46-year-old rock star shared his special message with just a few quick words that perfectly reflected the vibe coming from the newly-engaged couple’s connection:

“I Would Die 4 U”

Oh! OK then! Dressed in a black leather jacket that perfectly matched her man, Kourtney didn’t seem thrown by that caption at all! In a comment below the pic, the 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star responded:

“You, I would die for you.”

Talk about taking things to another level… Here’s the full pic (below):

Of course, these two haven’t exactly shied away from showing off PDA ever since they went public with their romance just about a year ago. Since then, they’ve made it very clear that they are in it for the long haul together, and so it’s not just their physical connection that has gone from zero to ten.

Still, the physical feelings are for real! The couple’s red carpet reveal at the MTV VMAs in 2021 was a major moment, as well as an infamous romantic trip to Italy back in August that Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, didn’t take so well.

Those around the duo have also abundantly noticed Kravis’ physical connection. But, like, how could you not?! Back in October, momager Kris Jenner went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained how the rest of the family deals with the couple’s PDA:

“They really are made for each other. They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love. They let us know constantly. … You feel like they’re the only two people in the room. We really don’t know what to do with ourselves. I’m like looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go. They’re in that stage and it’s really, really special and I’m so excited.”

So cute! But it also must be kind of awkward for everybody around them. Just saying! What do U think of Kravis’ latest romantic rumblings, Perezcious readers?! Are they cute as can be, or cringe AF?? Would you ever write “I Would Die 4 U” for your love?!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]