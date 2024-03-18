Scott Disick Steps Out With Pals While Showing Off Noticeable Weight Loss

Scott Disick is looking rather svelte.

On Saturday night, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex hit up downtown El Lay for some grub with pals. But all eyes were on his slimmed-down appearance! While heading into Catch Steak with friend and fashion model Jordan Barrett, the 40-year-old definitely looked like he’d shed some pounds. He was wearing really baggy clothes, but he often does, and he doesn’t usually look this slim!

He sported a black bomber jacket, a brown t-shirt, and baggy black pants as he made his way around town. Ch-ch-check out some pics (below):

During the last season of The Kardashians, Scott’s weight and overall health were addressed on air after he revealed that he’d been suffering lasting back injuries from a nasty 2022 car crash. On the show, he claimed that because of the condition of his back, he’d put on some pounds and struggled in terms of his sex life… But has he gotten that under control now?

Elsewhere in the night, the reality star was seen leaving nightclub Offsunset with a woman Page Six has since identified as finance coordinator Sarah Bauer. It’s not exactly clear if she accompanied Scott as his date, or if the two are just friends. But it clearly seems like The Lord is getting his mojo back in that regard!

Regardless, and as always, we are sending love and light with whatever is going on in Scott’s world!!

[Images via The Kardashians/Hulu]