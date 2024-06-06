Scott Disick Had HOW MANY Ginger Ales & Hawaiian Rolls Per Day Before Weight Loss?!

Scott Disick gave insight into his diet before he embarked on a wellness journey during the new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, and the details are shocking!

While chatting with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, the Talentless founder revealed he had some pretty “horrible” eating habits before losing weight — such as “pounding a whole box” of Hawaiian rolls every single night! He said:

“Honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was — what I was doing at night. Eating those little bread things. The Hawaiian rolls. I was pounding a whole box of them a night. I loved them. But I didn’t realize what I was doing.”

He wasn’t just eating bread each day, either! Scott also drank a beverage he thought was harmless all day long — ginger ale! He shared:

“And then I also didn’t know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same thing as a soda.”

How did he not know it was still a soda?!? Even Kris couldn’t believe it, saying:

“What!”

According to Scott, he thought it was nothing more than a “soothing drink.” Because of that, he would drink a whopping 20 ginger ales per day! OMG! He replied:

“I know! It just seemed like it was a soothing drink. All day I would be drinking gingers. I was going through 20 gingers a day.”

A whole box of Hawaiian rolls each night?! And 20 ginger ales every day?! Absolutely wild! He obviously has since seen the errors of his ways. After gaining weight, Scott started to work on shedding the pounds — something the Kardashian-Jenner family cannot help but notice throughout the season so far. Khloé appears concerned on this episode about how much he’s lost, asking:

“Scott, but we are going to stop losing weight, right? You look amazing but …”

However, Scott wasn’t ready to halt his weight loss journey yet. He still wanted to lose “three more” pounds at the time. Well, the reality star possibly went too far with his goals! Scott sparked concern with fans this year when they noticed his drastic weight loss. He reportedly used Ozempic to lose the weight he gained following a back injury from a car accident in August 2022. And apparently from all those Hawaiian rolls he ate and ginger ales that he drank! Later, the show seemed to reveal he was actually on Mounjaro instead.

After losing so much weight, his loved ones thought he had gone overboard. Ex Kourtney Kardashian even grew “worried” for Scott and gave him some “tough love.” Eventually, the father of three was convinced to “stop taking” the drugs and work “with a nutritionist to get back on track.” Phew!

Hopefully, Scott is now in a better place when it comes to his health! Because 20 ginger ales a day is too many! Reactions to his previous eating habits, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

