Whoa! Scott Disick Steps Out With New 'Kylie Jenner Lookalike' Girlfriend!

It looks like Scott Disick has a new lady in his life!

The reality star was spotted heading into the Boum Boum nightclub in Paris with a new lady by his side, and — unsurprisingly — she was 15 years his junior. That’s actually on the older side for Scott.

However, what was surprising was the fact that she had a striking resemblance to a certain member of the KarJenner family — and no, it was not Kourtney Kardashian. His date actually looks a lot like Kylie Jenner, according to fans!

We’d say Scott is taking a page from Kanye West‘s book after he has been linked to model Chaney Jones, who is the spitting image of Kim Kardashian. But this isn’t his ex she resembles, it’s her baby sister! Yuck!

But who is this mystery woman? Well, the lookalike was none other than 23-year-old Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone.

Yeah, we definitely see it. Oof.

For their date, Scarfone wore a long black dress with beige straps. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old kept things casual with an all-black ensemble that included a fur-lined bomber jacket and Nike sneakers. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures from the night out obtained by Dailymail.com HERE.

This isn’t the first time the two have hung out, either! Scarfone and Disick were first spotted together after leaving a dinner date at Nobu Malibu last week. Instantly, the Netflix personality had everyone doing a double-take due to how much she resembled the 24-year-old makeup mogul. Everything from her facial features to her raven tresses to her similar style screams Kylie! You can see for yourself (below):

Very creepy of Scott if you ask us…

Innerestingly enough, the father of three was also seen hanging out with Kylie’s 25-year-old friend Pia Mia in Los Angeles over the weekend — just days after he was with Holly. So what’s going on here? Is Scott officially dating Holly now? Is he trying to get with Pia? We’ll have to wait and see if anything else happens in the future…

As you may know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been pretty active out in the dating scene ever since his split with Amelia Hamlin, who he dated for nearly a year. He has been spotted with former flames Christine Burke and Bella Banos, as well as seen getting cozy with model Hana Cross over the past couple of months. Lord Disick has really been getting around!

A source previously told E! News that the Talentless founder was “trying to keep busy” by going out following the breakup with Hamlin and all of the Kravis drama, saying:

“He’s trying to keep his mind off Kourtney and his recent split with Amelia, just trying to keep busy. Scott is dating around and getting back out there. … Now that Scott is single, he’s been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more.”

What are your thoughts about Scott seemingly dating someone who looks like Kylie? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram, Kylie Jenner/Instagram]