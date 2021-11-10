Scott Disick Spotted With ANOTHER Young Woman -- Brooklyn Beckham's Ex-GF!

Scott Disick is moving on in love… again!

Last month, the 38-year-old reality TV star was spotted out and about with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, in what appeared to be his first public romantic foray after a highly-publicized split from girlfriend Amelia Hamlin and major leaked DM drama regarding baby momma Kourtney Kardashian.

Well now, the Flip It Like Disick star is making waves yet again, and this time he’s got his eyes on yet another younger woman: Brooklyn Beckham‘s ex-girlfriend, Hana Cross!

Cross, who is 23 years old, was spotted exiting Nobu in Malibu, California on Monday night just steps ahead of Lord Disick. The duo hightailed it off into what was a cold night in west El Lay; Scott can be seen in paparazzi pics rockin’ multiple layers including a coat on the chilly November evening!

As for Hana, well, she was all smiles while leaving the celebrity hotspot, grinning her way out to the car with Scott clearly interested and in tow. (You can see pics of the pair from their Monday night Malibu outing HERE.)

Like we mentioned, Cross is the ex-girlfriend of soccer star David Beckham‘s 22-year-old son Brooklyn. The duo dated for about a year before splitting up back in 2019 following “a series of public rows,” including one at that year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Brooklyn, of course, has since linked up with (and gotten engaged to!) actress Nicola Peltz, so it would seem things with Cross have looooong been over. Besides, according to the Daily Mail, David and Victoria Beckham reportedly “were not fans” of Hana when she was dating their son.

Awkward!

That doesn’t matter much to Lord Disick, though, who himself is in need of a PR boost and some image rehab following his petty DMs scandal involving Younes Bendjima. As you’ll recall, the reality TV mainstay was outed by the male model after Disick sent a nasty message about Kourtney’s endless PDA with beau Travis Barker.

Scott came off looking so bad after that, his girlfriend at the time, Amelia Hamlin, straight-up dumped him for it and unceremoniously moved TF on!

Now, with Lindley last month and Cross on Monday night, it would appear Scott is repeating a pattern that has come natural to him: dating much younger women. In addition to these two and his time with Amelia, the reality star has been linked to Sofia Richie, and Bella Banos, and Christine Burke, and Megan Blake Irwin, and Ella Ross, and even Bella Thorne, and… yeah.

You get the picture, right?!

And all that on top of his struggles to grapple with Kourt’s engagement, as well. Oh, man!

As for Cross, who has also been linked recently to actor Rafferty Law, time will tell if things ever get serious enough between her and the reality TV-famous father of three.

