Wow! Scott Disick Has Unfollowed ALL Of The KarJenners On Instagram Following Hulu Series Snub!

Scott Disick is apparently moving on from the KarJenner fam and ALL of their associated brands, businesses, and public outreach — at least on Instagram, that is!

The Flip It Like Disick alum has unfollowed every single member of the Kardashian family on the social media app, from Kourtney Kardashian on through the rest of the reality TV royalty crew.

We just personally checked on it ourselves, and as of early Wednesday morning, they are ALL gone from his IG feed! He’s only following 75 accounts now, and NONE of them are Kardashian-related entities!

That means no more Kris Jenner, or Kim Kardashian, or Kendall Jenner, or Kylie Jenner, or Rob Kardashian. No more Khloé Kardashian, either — even with how close she and Scott have been as friends for so many years!

As Perezcious readers are probably already thinking, this is almost certainly in response to some of the recent trailers that have been released for the forthcoming series The Kardashians, set to stream on Hulu on April 14. Scott does not feature at all in those trailers, and word has it his role in the full show is practically non-existent, too.

Combine that with Travis Barker‘s ascension as the Poosh founder’s beloved new fiancé, and it’s no wonder Scott is feeling like he’s on the outside looking in.

Plus, recall how Kenny recently was spotted hanging out with Younes Bendjima — Scott newly-sworn enemy following that infamous direct message leak — in Paris earlier this week. It would seem as though the KarJenners have picked sides here in some way, and Scott ain’t on their team right now.

Then again, we’ve pondered the possibility of a clean break before, and it didn’t happen. Recall how Scott himself has previously been dragged into IG unfollow drama last fall, only for that to be altered quickly and quietly! So who knows whether the rift will really stick this time??

TBH, Scott has long been one of the most popular members of the fam’s prior reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and we shouldn’t totally discount a fan favorite like that!

Still, this is definitely something. Times are changing, that’s for sure.

What do U make of this touch-and-go Instagram situation, Perezcious readers?? Where do you think Scott's future lies — with the KarJenner fam and this Hulu series at any point, or has that ship sailed?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts on all this drama down in the comments (below)…

