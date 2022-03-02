Kanye West Seemingly Confirms Romance With Kim Kardashian Lookalike Chaney Jones -- But Would Drop Her In A Second For The Real Thing?!

Did Kanye West just confirm his relationship with Chaney Jones right after insiders said it wasn’t real?!

As you know, the pair have sparked romance rumors after being spotted out and about together several times following his split with Julia Fox. Chaney then made things Instagram official with a selfie alongside a single black heart emoji this week. Now, it looks like it is Ye’s turn to confirm that they are romantically involved with each other — or so it seems.

The 44-year-old rapper shared a screenshot from The Shade Room to the ‘gram on Tuesday that features a recent paparazzi photo with the Kim Kardashian lookalike as they are out shopping. The caption reads:

“It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong.”

And in his own caption, Kanye simply used a black heart emoji. It’s not the strongest confirmation, but it’s something — and it was just ahead of Ye finally dropping his objections to the divorce and allowing Kim AND himself to get their single status back. Seems like the moves of a man who wants to date, right?

The 24-year-old model then echoed her beau’s statement with a declaration of her own in the comments section of The Shade Room’s comment section, writing alongside a black heart and fingers crossed emoji:

“My love.”

OK, but come on — isn’t this all for show??? Despite them becoming official on the ‘gram, a source close to the artist doubled down on previous reports that Ye and Chaney aren’t really dating — and she is just his “muse” right now. (Presumably meaning in the ongoing performance art for Kim’s benefit.)

The insider told E! News on Wednesday that they are “having fun,” saying:

“They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company. She travels with him, and they are having a good time.”

Noting that he is NOT “dating anyone exclusively,” the source said there “isn’t a label” for the duo at this time. And while the Yeezy designer may enjoy her company, the source claims he is still hoping to reconcile with his estranged wife — despite their ongoing divorce battle:

“He likes to have a distraction. And would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance.”

Innerestingly enough, Kanye expressed the opposite of all his filings in a statement on Wednesday, telling Hollywood Unlocked he wanted to END his marriage to the KKW Beauty mogul as soon as possible:

“I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children.”

Huh?!

This comes as a shock since the Jesus Walks artist has repeatedly expressed his desire to have his family back together — and even went as far as to attack her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media when he got in the way of that dream. So is he holding out hope that Kimmy Kakes will change her mind eventually? Is this all part of his plan to start even more drama later on? Is he just biding his time with Chaney? Or does he actually mean everything he says and is just moving on now? So many questions! We’ll have to see what’s really going on here…

Thoughts on Kanye seemingly confirming his relationship with Chaney? Do you think they’re are actually together, or is this just another ploy to win Kim back? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

