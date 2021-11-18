Scott Disick Keeps 'Getting Back Out There' After Kravis Drama & Amelia Hamlin Split, But...

We’ve gotta give Scott Disick credit for being so willing to put himself out there, that’s for sure!

The 38-year-old reality TV star is drawing a lot of attention to himself these days after being spotted out and about with several much younger women, including ex-GF Christine Burke (yes, again!) and model Hana Cross. It makes sense, though because the Talentless founder clearly has motivation to move on after an ugly split from girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, along with that whole (extremely awkward) Kourtney Kardashian–Travis Barker situation!

In fact, an insider is dropping new knowledge about that exact dynamic this week!

According to a source who spoke to E! News, the Flip It Like Disick alum is more than willing to raise some eyebrows online if it means he can move on mentally from Kravis, Amelia, the leaked DM message fiasco, and all the rest:

“He’s trying to keep his mind off Kourtney and his recent split with Amelia, just trying to keep busy.”

No kidding!

And yet… even though Lord Disick is trying to move forward, he keeps looking to his past and cycling through old flames!

The insider added:

“Scott is dating around and getting back out there. He connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends, and they have been texting and hanging out. Now that Scott is single, he’s been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more.”

Interesting! So does that mean we’ll see a reconciliation with… Sofia Richie? Bella Banos?! Bella Thorne???

OK, probably none of those three women, but the new nights out with Cross and the re-upped passion with Burke definitely give a little insight into where the KUWTK star is at mentally amid all this love life drama!

The whole “trying to keep busy” idea appears to really be playing itself out in the father’s life, too.

As we’ve previously reported, he’s spending a lot of time around Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner lately — both as professional work colleagues, and as personal pals away from the prying Hulu cameras.

In fact, speaking of those Hulu cameras, if Scott plays this out right, perhaps his love life could be big-time fodder for KUWTK‘s highly-anticipated future streaming series! After all, we know how Kourtney feels about the unwelcome reality TV intrusion into her life, so maybe Scott can fill the void with a love-related storyline as the famous fam turns to streaming their series?!

Maybe he could even be the next Bachelor in an epic reality TV crossover!

OK, TOTALLY kidding about that last part — LOLz! Still, Scott’s love life playing out on the fam’s newest project would definitely be interesting to watch, that’s for sure!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are we going to see Scott navigate the dating world in forthcoming KUWTK episodes?! Sound OFF with your takes on all of Disick’s dating dramas down in the comments (below)!

