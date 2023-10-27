Scott Disick Reveals He Chose NOT To Get A Vasectomy -- In Case He Wants More Kids 'Later Down The Road'!

Scott Disick is keeping his options open!

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the Talentless founder revealed he hasn’t gotten a vasectomy yet because he doesn’t want to limit his possibilities in the future! The revelation came while he was in the car with Kris Jenner. Thanks to her doctor, Dr. Snibbe, she had arranged for him to get an epidural amid back pain — but Scott was a little bit more focused on cracking jokes! First, he said this about the medical professional’s name:

“Snibs you right off.”

Ha!!

Related: Rob Kardashian Reveals Jaw-Dropping NSFW Take On Scott’s Sex Life!

The matriarch teased:

“Well you’re not getting, like, a vasectomy or anything. Wait, have you had a vasectomy?”

Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex first claimed he had undergone the procedure to the reality star’s complete surprise. He doubled down, adding:

“Uh-huh. That’s why I f**k all these random girls.”

LOLz!

As Kris freaked out over the response, Scott clarified:

“I’m just kidding. I don’t have one. I was too scared, just in case if later down the road maybe I want to have more kids or something.”

Considering he dates SO many super young women, we get it! Ya never know who he might settle down with next and if they’ll want to start a family!

Also, say what you want about his love life, but Scott’s a very doting father to his kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. So it’s no surprise he might want more! Plus, he currently has a front row seat to watching his baby momma move on and grow her family with Travis Barker. That can’t be easy. No wonder he wants to keep his own options open!

See some highlights from their doctor’s appointment (below)!

These two are so chaotic AF together! Now, let’s throw Todd Kraines into the mix…

Reactions, Perezcious? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via GQ/YouTube]