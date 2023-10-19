Scott Disick Hilariously ROASTED By Daughter Penelope For Dating Younger Women: 'You're 40!'

Penelope Disick is sick of her dad’s young girlfriends!

The 11-year-old absolutely roasted Scott Disick on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians when she walked in on a meeting between Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and her dad. The ladies were trying to figure out what kind of woman the Talentless founder was looking for before enlisting the help of a matchmaker to find him a date.

Penelope walked into the kitchen during the convo and quickly agreed with her aunt that Scott should date someone “older than what he’s used to.” When KoKo noted, “he was saying late 20s,” Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter hilariously clapped back:

“No! 20s? You’re 40. You’re not gonna date someone 19.”

LMFAO!

Scott then said he “would, but it’s not a good look.” LOLz! When Khloé asked what she and Kris should be on the lookout for, Penelope insisted the girl must have a “good personality,” adding:

“She can be pretty.”

Oh, and they have to be into working out since she quipped about the father of three:

“You need to go to the gym also.”

Hah! In previous episodes, Scott’s been open about his “terrible” sex life and gaining weight after sustaining a back injury in a car accident last year. Despite this slump, his only daughter is eager for him to get back on the market, she stressed:

“I want him to have a girlfriend.”

Aw!

Obviously, the fact Penelope’s desperate for Scott to find someone his own age isn’t a coincidence! The Flip It Like Disick star has been with a string of 20-somethings since splitting with Travis Barker’s wife. There was Sofia Richie, 25, then Amelia Hamlin, 22, and most recently Rebecca Donaldson, 28. He’s turning into the next Leonardo DiCaprio! It’s about time he dated an older woman — if not for his sake, for Penelope’s!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

