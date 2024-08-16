Everything Scott Peterson's Mistress Amber Frey Revealed In Laci Peterson Netflix Doc

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Next week we’ll hear from Scott Peterson — who still maintains after 20 years he didn’t kill his wife Laci Peterson. But before that Peacock interview special airs, we’re hearing from everyone else…

Those who know the case will remember it shocked the nation when we learned Scott had cheated on his wife with multiple women and was currently in a months-long extramarital affair.

Well, the second episode of the Netflix docuseries American Murder: Laci Peterson recreates that surprise as Scott’s mistress Amber Frey appears to tell all about her side of the affair — and the investigation! Here’s what she says…

How They Met

Amber says they started dating in November 2022 — only a month before Laci disappeared.

“When I first met Scott Peterson, I was living in Madera, Rolling Hills. I had just graduated from massage school and my really good friend at the time told me about this guy that she had met. She said he was funny, easy to talk to, he was nice looking and he was looking to meet The One. As a single mom, that was something I was open to and wanting in my life.”

Yeah, she was a single mom to a little girl named Ayiana. And it sounds like she saw family potential!

“He was interested in my life and my daughter and he was very sweet with her. Our time together — it just flowed. I asked if he had ever been married. He said no. I asked if he had children and he said no, never wanted to. I believe he said Ayiana would be enough for him.”

Damn, it sounds like he was on his way to becoming a whole ass stepdad to this girl! Serious question, is this worse than if he just was having sex with some woman? Wouldn’t YOU be angrier as the wife in this situation?

The Widower

It’s hard to keep a double life going when players from the two halves collide. A few weeks in, some of Scott’s employees got to talking with some of Amber’s friends — and the topic of his marriage came up. Oops. But Scott had a plan.

“I got a call from Scott asking if I was home and that there was something he needed to tell me. He showed up, he looked upset and almost scared. He said he had lied about being married. At this point he is crying and having a hard time talking. He said he lost his wife and it would be the first holidays without her. I remember just comforting him, understanding this must be very hard.”

This was in December. He was very much about to lose his wife, and it was going to be his first Christmas without her. But how could he know that unless he planned to become a widower? Was it really just an unfortunate coincidence of a lie??

Well, the sympathy angle worked. Because Amber says she “didn’t want to pry” for more information and let it go.

The Disappearance

When Laci disappeared, of course, it was national news right away. So yeah, Amber saw it pretty quickly. She knew right away he’d been lying about not being married… but oddly spot on about her being dead by Christmas.

“I was definitely in shock. Couldn’t stop crying, just in disbelief. Everything was a lie and it was terrifying. I called the Modesto Police Department.”

She immediately saw a monster in her lover. She said his behavior had “very little innocence” about it. She was frightened of this man. So she cooperated with the cops, allowing them to record their conversations — which was a new kind of scary, as she assumed she was talking to a murderer:

“I can’t say my heart ever stopped pounding or my hands stopped sweating every time I anticipated a call. That never changed.”

Amber listened to the recordings again for the doc.

“What I remember hearing then was him trying to sound very innocent, even though he’s just lied to me for months. Listening to this, it almost sounds like he was the victim. I got a sense of relief being able to confront him without having to carry on the whole facade of our relationship. But at the same time I was hoping in continuing those conversations I might get out of him in regard to what happened to Laci.”

Wow. She really just assumed right away this man had killed his wife. You know how people always say about murderers, “I can’t believe he could do something like this, not the Gary I know.” Yeah, Amber did not feel that way about Scott at all. She was like, “Oh this man who’s been hanging with my daughter? A murderer? Yeah, that tracks.”

The Trial

Likewise Amber agreed to take the stand in Scott’s trial as a witness for the prosecution.

“When I first sat on the stand, I wasn’t just sitting there alone. But I was sitting there for Laci and her unborn child. For the first time there was clarity as far as who I was and my relationship with Scott.”

She didn’t love that the recorded conversations were played for the court:

“I had no idea that those were going to be played publicly for other people to hear. People were hearing conversations that I thought were only meant for the police department but not everyone. That was a little hard.”

Clearly the cops thought it was good evidence of Scott’s frame of mind.

We guess we’ll hear his version next week on Peacock’s Face to Face with Scott Peterson. Will YOU be watching??

[Image via Netflix.]