sean connery dead at 90

Sean Connery, the Scottish-born actor best known for his legendary portrayal of James Bond, passed away at the age of 90.

An exact date of death was not provided by his son Jason Connery, who told the BBC that he died in his sleep at home in the Bahamas after being “unwell for some time.”

In a statement to the outlet, his son confirmed his father “had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him” when he died overnight in Nassau. He shared:

“We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

The actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen with Dr. No in 1962, and in total appeared in seven of the spy thriller movies, including the unofficial Never Say Never Again in 1983. Sir Sean was long-regarded to have been the best actor to portray Bond in the franchise.

In 2000, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Holyrood Palace after nearly seven decades in the industry. His last acting role was in 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentleman.

Via the official @007 Twitter account, current Bond star Daniel Craig shared a statement:

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also issued a statement:

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — “The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Connery, who celebrated his 90th birthday in August, was married to actress Diane Dilento from 1962 until 1973, and they shared one son together, Jason. He married Moroccan-French painter Micheline Roquebrune in 1975, whom he was married to until his death. Through his son, Sean had one grandchild, 23-year-old actor Dashiell Connery.

We’re sending our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

