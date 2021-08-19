They Make HOW MUCH?! You’ll Never Guess The Biggest Movie & TV Stars’ Salaries This Year!

While the entertainment industry has dramatically changed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, one thing has remained consistent during this time. What is it, one may ask? Well, it is the fact that A-list celebs still collected a handsome paycheck for their roles in films and television series — even if they aired on a streaming service this year.

In a new report from Variety, stars such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Daniel Craig, and more celebs make more money when their movie projects moved straight to streaming platforms than they would have with a traditional exclusive theatrical release. Before the industry trend of moving to online spaces, movie stars typically earned around $20 million for their work and would later earn more on the back-end through ticket sales.

Now, streamers are reportedly trying to recreate a similar payout experience, but instead with stars receiving the cash upfront. This has resulted in a HUGE lump of money for some of these actors! For instance, Variety reported that Netflix is paying Craig a whopping $100 million for the two sequels for Knives Out based on estimates of what the film would have made in a traditional setting.

Interestingly enough, Disney has reportedly granted Chris Hemsworth $20 million for Thor: Love and Thunder. Who knows if that deal has changed after Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against the company for allegedly cutting her salary by putting Black Widow on Disney+.

And Mr. James Bond and Thor aren’t alone in the exuberant payday. Ch-ch-check out the insane salaries of some of your other favorite celebs are reportedly making from studios (below):

Dwayne Johnson: $50 million Red One (Amazon Studios) Will Smith: $40 million King Richard (HBO Max) Denzel Washington: $40 million The Little Thing (HBO Max) Leonardo DiCaprio: $30 million Don’t Look Up (Netflix) Jennifer Lawrence: $25 million Don’t Look Up (Netflix) Julia Roberts: $25 million Leave the World Behind (Netflix) Ryan Gosling: $20 million The Gray Man (Netflix) Sandra Bullock: $20 million The Lost City of D (Paramount Pictures) Brad Pitt: $20 million Bullet Train (Sony Pictures) Michael B. Jordan: $15 million Without Remorse (Amazon Studios) Tom Cruise: $13 million Top Gun: Maverick (Warner Bros) Keanu Reeves: $12-14 million The Matrix 4 (Paramount Pictures) Chris Pine: $11.5 million Dungeons and Dragons (Paramount Pictures) Robert Pattinson: $3 million The Batman (DC films)

Needless to say, none of them were hurting at all!

And if you thought the movie stars were the only ones benefiting from the streaming world, you would be mistaken. According to Variety, salaries for Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more have remained pretty competitive, ranging anywhere between $600,000 to $750,000 per episode. A large part of their pay grade is in thanks to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, and more platforms, which have been paying extremely lucrative fees in obtaining and maintaining some of the hottest shows streamed by viewers. Take at some of the biggest television stars who are raking in the dough (below):

Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf: $400,000 per episode The Connors Alec Baldwin: $575,000 per episode Dr. Death Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson: $600,000 per episode The First Lady Pedro Pascal: 600,000 per episode The Last of Us Kate Winslet: $650,000 per episode Mare of Easttown Jeff Bridges: $1 million per episode The Old Man Angela Bassett: $450,000 per episode 9-1-1 Jason Sudeikis: $400,000 per episode Ted Lasso Henry Cavill: $400,000 per episode The Witcher Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis: $650,000-750,000 And Just Like That… David Harbor, Winona Ryder: $350,000-400,000 Stranger Things

May we just say: DAYUM!!!

Reactions to these A-Listers ginormous salaries, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

